Need some new wax? Avenue Records stocking up for blowout Record Store Day

Launceston's only record store is stocking its shelves in anticipation of one of its busiest days on Saturday, April 20.
Avenue Records, located on Brisbane Street, will take part in Record Store Day which has celebrated the culture of independently owned record stores since 2007.
The shop was taken over by vinyl lovers Elizabeth 'Wizz' Halley and Sam Stoffelen in January, who expect a line of around 30 to 40 people out the door before they open on Saturday.
Mr Stoffelen said they had 80 to 100 individual titles specifically prepared for the day.
"We've got about 250 secondhand records and a bunch of new ones going out to garner some excitement around record stores around the world," Mr Stoffelen said.
"It's nice to see people lineup and get caught amongst the excitement of what you could get, and hopefully get a few things that they'll want as well."
Vinyls have seen a massive resurgence in the past five years, and according to the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA), vinyl album sales in Australia made up the biggest segment of physical music sales in 2021, at $29.7 million, compared with $24.9 million for CD albums.
Mr Stoffelen equates the comeback to sentimentality.
"People are looking for memories, and a lot of those memories are attached to albums people are looking for," Mr Stoffelen said.
"For a lot of young people as well, I would say a huge part of their identity is attached to music.
"People that are represented by their artists - they dress accordingly, they listen to certain music and they put the album up on the wall to associate with who they are."
He said he and Ms Halley had tried to cater for different age demographics since taking over from the store's previous owner, Callum Nobes.
"We've made a few renovations here and focused a little bit more on new music, and trying to funnel some young people in while hanging on to the old collectors that have come in looking for the secondhand stuff," Mr Stoffelen said.
"I guess it's about finding a balance between the mainstream stuff like your Taylor Swift that you need to have, but also your collectables that the classic record collector can come in and find."
Mr Stoffelen said Record Store Day was their biggest retailing day of the year.
"With people lining up and willing to splash a lot of cash on the day, this would be our biggest individual day of the year," Mr Stoffelen said.
"We'll have 10 per cent off on records store-wide with lots of secondhand and new stock, and we'll have stuff like box sets marked down as well.
"It's going to be a great day."
