Every Tuesday the Australian Italian Club has lunch, but their recent gathering had far more attendees than usual, and far more were dressed in pink.
Committee member Rodney Woolley said the club decided to have a fundraiser lunch for the McGrath Foundation.
''We have about 40 people for lunch on an ordinary day, we had 160 attend the fundraiser lunch," Mr Woolley said.
Breast care nurses Ellisa Rosetto and Stacey Regan from the McGrath Foundation said they are always happy to attend community fundraising events.
Ms Rosetto said breast cancer is the number one diagnosed cancer for Tasmanian women.
''One in seven women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime,'' she said.
Ms Regan said more women need to utilise breast screening, a life saving test that can detect breast cancer early.
''Tasmania had the highest number of attendees in 2021-22 for breast screening,'' she said.
"But that is still only 60 percent of the eligible population.
Ms Rosetto said, ''Women aged over 50 are invited every second year to receive their breast screen - women aged 40 years old are still eligible, they just need to enrol.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.