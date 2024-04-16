'Off its head': First title for Blizzard in front of 'sell-out' home crowd

After ticking off one dream, Launceston's Tyler Blizzard is ready for the next.
The 25-year-old became the ANBF Australasian Super Featherwight champion in front of a home crowd on Saturday night, defeating Sitthidet Phanaensa via unanimous decision.
"I'm rapt," Blizzard said.
"Under the circumstances of last week and the weeks leading into it, it was good to get a durable opponent, eight rounds and also come out on top with a victory.
"To get the eight rounds out, I know exactly where I'm at going forward."
The bout was only established early last week, with Blizzard initially set to fight Ty Narkle for the featherweight title.
After Narkle's withdrawal, a quick dash to find a replacement for the main event was needed, with Phanaensa earning Blizzard's respect.
"Massive, massive credit to him," he said.
"He took it on such short notice, he stuck it out the whole eight rounds and I couldn't be more grateful for him and his team coming down.
"He put on a hell of a show and I'm just so happy with how all of the event went."
Alongside his manager Nic Colla, Blizzard was part of the Tussle at the Tailrace's organisation crew, saying he was "wearing a lot of hats" on the night.
As well as being live-streamed through Live Combat Sports, the pro-am card was a sell-out.
"The atmosphere was off its head," Blizzard said.
"There wasn't an empty seat in the house so the support was next level and I've got to be very appreciative to my friends, family and sponsors for helping me sell this place out. Saturday night was going off."
Based in Queensland, Blizzard is hoping to get back in the ring as soon as possible following an arm injury, which forced him on a nine-month break between fights.
The orthodox fighter wants to go back down to the featherweight division, admitting the 59 kilograms he fought at on Saturday night was "a bit too heavy".
"We're looking at challenging for regional belts and above and beyond from that," he said.
Sitting at a win-loss record of 6-0, Blizzard was not the only Launceston fighter on the card, with Layton McFerran taking on Queensland's Michael Whitehead.
The fight was judged a draw - the first of 26-year-old McFerran's career - something he admitted he hadn't prepared for.
"There was one thing I wanted most out of the night, was to put on a show, it was a six-round war," he said on social media.
"My performance could have and should have been better, but that's what I was expecting having been inactive for so long.
"I plan to stay active this year and get better with every fight."
Before Saturday night, McFerran's most recent fight was almost two years ago against Olympian Harry Garside.
