The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Good News

'Off its head': First title for Blizzard in front of 'sell-out' home crowd

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 16 2024 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Blizzard won the ANBF Australasian Super Featherweight title on Saturday. Pictures by Craig George, Phillip Biggs
Tyler Blizzard won the ANBF Australasian Super Featherweight title on Saturday. Pictures by Craig George, Phillip Biggs

After ticking off one dream, Launceston's Tyler Blizzard is ready for the next.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.