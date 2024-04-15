The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Blizzard storms to home-town win in huge night of boxing

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
April 15 2024 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston boxer Tyler Blizzard enjoyed plenty of home-town support as he took his pro record to 6-0 with a unanimous points decision win over Sitthidet Phanaensa.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.