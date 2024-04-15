Blizzard storms to home-town win in huge night of boxing

Launceston boxer Tyler Blizzard enjoyed plenty of home-town support as he took his pro record to 6-0 with a unanimous points decision win over Sitthidet Phanaensa.
The 26-year-old was too good for his 30-year-old Thai opponent to claim the vacant Australian National Boxing Federation's Australasian super featherweight title to the delight of a packed house at Riverside's Tailrace Centre.
The undercard saw Launceston's Layton McFerran, 26, register the first draw of his eight-fight career with a split decision result against Queenslander Michael Whitehead.
