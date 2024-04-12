'Still got a lot to give': McFerran returns to the ring after Garside bout

After almost two years off, Launceston's Layton McFerran is ready to rumble again.
The 26-year-old last fought in May 2022, going down to Olympian Harry Garside in an Australian Lightweight Title bout.
Despite describing the experience as "surreal" and "breathtaking", McFerran was left questioning his future following his second professional loss.
"I didn't so much fall out of love with the sport but I just wasn't sure what I was going to do with the sport of boxing anymore," he said.
"I was left with a lot of questions but getting older and more mature, I've realised that I'm still young and still got a lot to give in the sport."
In a fairy-tale story, his professional return will take place in his hometown, fighting in the Tussle at the Tailrace event in Riverside.
The card is headlined by Tyler Blizzard's fight for the vacant ANBF Australasian Super Featherweight Title, while McFerran's bout against Michael Whitehead will be directly before that.
"It's a massive accomplishment and achievement for not only me but everyone that's been involved," he said.
"Tassie and Launceston is such a small place and to basically have a sell-out crowd is super exciting and overwhelming to be honest."
Launceston Boxing Club's McFerran has been studying his opponent's fights through social media and YouTube - figuring out his strengths and weaknesses.
A Queenslander, Whitehead has had 12 fights for a professional record of 7-4-1, with the pair having something in common.
"He had a fight ago in MMA but he's been inactive for about four years in boxing," McFerran said.
"So we've both been inactive for a little bit and we'll be looking to throw the ring rust off but I'm more than confident and it's nothing that I haven't faced before."
The Tasmanian said his time away from the sport made the preparation for this fight much easier.
"My discipline, my drive and my focus towards everything, even outside of boxing, has just made everything 100 times easier," he said.
"Training's been the best camp we've ever been in, had the least amount of stress.
"I've had the most weight I've ever had to lose in a camp, down 20 kilos of weight loss but it's been pretty easy because everything has just been relaxed and I haven't had to stress about much."
At least 10 amateur fights taking place on the undercard from 4pm before the six professional bouts from 6.30pm.
A live stream of the event is available on https://www.livecombatsports.com.au/live-ppv?id=3732258, while tickets are still available through Nic Colla on 0400 937 880.
