Blizzard battling for Australasian title as pro boxing returns to Launceston

Launceston is set to host its first major professional boxing card since Daniel Geale fought for the IBO world title in 2016.
And in a full-circle moment, one of the fighters who was on the amateur undercard almost eight years ago will main event the night - fighting for his maiden professional title.
Tyler Blizzard, who has a professional record of 5-0, will face Ty Narkle for the Australian National Boxing Federation Australasian Featherweight title at Riverside's Tailrace Centre on April 13.
His manager and event organiser Nic Colla said the bout is massive for the 25-year-old's career, returning after a hand injury that required surgery.
"He had the Australian title lined up for Mooloolaba after the last fight and obviously pulled out of that because he was injured," Colla said.
"It was unreal, the switch in his mindset, he knew he couldn't train boxing so he started doing everything else to stay sharp - he even went and ran a marathon.
"Now his coming good and he'd back into training, he's a man on a mission.
"[Narkle] is serious business, it's going to be Tyler's toughest fight to date - he's being thrown straight into the deep end and we're confident that he will come away with the chocolates."
Geale featured in both of Launceston's most-recent professional boxing cards, previously fighting at the Silverdome in 2016 and 2009.
Before that, a pro card hadn't featured in the North since 1996 at Archers Manor - according to Boxrec.com.
Colla said the organisers are planning to showcase 10 amateur and eight professional fights on the card, with the amateurs getting underway at approximately 4.30pm.
Fellow Launceston boxer Layton McFerran, who took on Olympic bronze medallist Harry Garside in 2022, has also been announced for the event - facing Michael Whitehead.
The Albert Hall was originally eyed off for the event, which is being run in conjunction with Big Time Boxing and Tazzy Az Crew and Colla-Blizzard Boxing.
However, the ongoing renovations put a stop to that, with the Tailrace "ticking all of the boxes".
"It started off with an idea and we made a few enquiries with the WBC (World Boxing Council) and ANBF and started testing the waters for opponents," Colla said.
"After that, it all just gained traction. Tyler and I decided it was going to happen in November last year or probably a bit earlier and we did all the scouting for the venue and found an appropriate one not far from Launceston which is obviously Tyler's home town.
"You're just constantly on the phone, spent all of the Christmas break on the phone trying to organise every little detail of it so it can go off on the night."
Colla predicted the event to be a sell-out, with tickets to go on sale in the "next two to three weeks".
A live-stream will be available for those unable to make it.
