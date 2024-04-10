Australian boxing community 'rallies behind' Blizzard in title fight change

"We are fighting for a title in Launceston and it doesn't get any better than that."
Those were the words of event organiser Nic Colla ahead of Tyler Blizzard's ANBF Australasian Super Featherweight Title fight at the Tailrace Centre in Riverside on Saturday night.
However, the fight almost did not happen.
Blizzard was originally scheduled to face Ty Narkle for the ANBF Australasian Featherweight title before Narkle pulled out on Monday night, described by Blizzard as "a nightmare".
With the event in "jeopardy", countless calls were made and Sitthidet Phanaensa stepped up to battle for the vacant belt.
"It was nearly impossible to find someone on four days' notice to take a title fight," Colla said.
"They're not at weight, we had to lift Tyler up one division and thankfully the super featherweight title is vacant.
"The title fight is still on, we've got a new opponent and it was really humbling to see the entire boxing community all around Australia - promoters, match-makers, coaches, everybody - get together to find a solution."
Colla said "it's tricky to put into words" how much it meant to make sure the event - which is the biggest in Launceston since Daniel Geale's world title fight in 2016 - still goes ahead.
The 'Tussle at the Tailrace' features at least 10 amateur fights taking place on the undercard from 4pm before the six professional bouts from 6.30pm.
Blizzard is far from the only Tasmanian on the professional card, joined by Launceston's Layton McFerran as well as Sab Wells, Nathan Griffith and Chris Lenga.
After a lengthy amateur career, the 25-year-old returned to the ring in 2022, is now based in Queensland with the Hinterland Boxing Club and has a 5-0 professional record.
"It's one of my dreams to fight in Tasmania in front of my friends, family, sponsors and everyone that's backed me from the get-go," he said.
"We had a few scares there on Monday but it's back, it's fight week and it's business as usual.
"Preparation has been at 100 per cent as always. The sacrifices have been made, the rounds of sparring, quality of opponents, everything has been textbook."
He comes into Saturday's eight-round fight after a nine-month lay-off due to a hand injury and is the main event in what Colla described as a "very important night" for Tasmanian boxing.
"In sport, there's so much politics and nonsense to get these events off the ground and running smoothly," Colla said.
"With us - Colla-Blizzard Boxing, Tazzy Az Crew and Big Time Boxing - we are here to change the game.
"We've overcome countless adversities to make this happen and here we are fighting for a title in Launceston. It doesn't get any better than that. We've thrown the kitchen sink at this event and it's all going to be displayed on Saturday night."
A live stream of the event is available on https://www.livecombatsports.com.au/live-ppv?id=3732258, while tickets are still available through Colla on 0400 937 880.
