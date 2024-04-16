Regurgitator discusses 'dire' music industry ahead of upcoming Launnie tour

Innovative Australian band Regurgitator will ''raise the standard'' for their upcoming It's so Invasive national tour, which will visit Launceston on May 12.
Bassist, keys player and singer Ben Elys said the tour is ''probably the biggest we've done in Australia for a long time'' with regional shows in Launceston, Forth and Hobart.
"I just returned to my home in Brisbane after a visit to Launceston - my daughter and I did the Overland Track,'' Ely said.
''We spent three days in Launceston before the hike and four days when we got back.
''We absolutely love the place - it's such a beautiful city.
''The band only played in Hobart the last time we were in the state, so we look forward to the Tassie leg.''
Ely said touring in regional areas was important for the music industry and the sustainability of smaller venues.
''Smaller venues nurture and develop young artists - not only that , communities can congregate at these venues and form friendships,'' he said.
''If every town had a really great original music venue that would be a good thing - you only need one venue.
It's a little bit scary and a little dire to see so many small venues around the country having to shut down.''
Ely said the band did their best to put on a big show.
''We are playing lots of hits as well as new songs from the new album,'' he said.
''We are going to perform a long set, so people can really get their moneys worth - we've been working for six months to make this tour the best we possibly can.''
