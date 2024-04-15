The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

East Coast woman charged after allegedly flipping three-month old's cot

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 16 2024 - 8:01am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A woman has been arrested and charged following an early-hours incident in Triabunna. File picture
A woman has been arrested and charged following an early-hours incident in Triabunna. File picture

A 36-year-old East Coast woman has been arrested and charged after a three-month-old child was injured during the early hours of Monday morning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.