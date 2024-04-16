The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A Tasmanian intrigue: Inside the bitter Liberal Party power squabble

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated April 16 2024 - 3:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sources suggest new cabinet minister Eric Abetz angered Premier Jeremy Rockliff by attending the Liberal Party Franklin Branch meeting at Bellerive Yacht Club last Thursday. Picture by Ben Seeder
Sources suggest new cabinet minister Eric Abetz angered Premier Jeremy Rockliff by attending the Liberal Party Franklin Branch meeting at Bellerive Yacht Club last Thursday. Picture by Ben Seeder

Two weeks ago, state Liberal Party president Michael McKenna wrote to Brendan Blomeley, the chair of the Liberals' Franklin branch, ejecting him from the party.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.