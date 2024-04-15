'Right there in front of us': Aussie authors livestreaming to Launceston

The chance to ask some of your favourite Aussie authors questions - via livestream - is coming to Launceston, featuring authors such as Trent Dalton and Leigh Sales.
Maybe you've read Dalton's wildly popular Boy Swallows Universe and want insight into its colourful characters, or you have some burning questions about Sales' successful journalism career.
The Sydney Writers' Festival Live and Local event - hosted by Tamar Valley Writers' Festival (TVWF) and University of Tasmania - will be live streaming the highlights of the festival at Inveresk Library.
TVWF co president Georgie Todman said it's a great opportunity for local and regional towns to access such a huge event.
"We think that it's just fantastic to be able to bring some of these really amazing Australian authors to this local area where people may not be able to attend in Sydney," Ms Todman said.
"It's really just about access for people, making it affordable for them to come and have that experience."
Ms Todman said 2023's Live and Local event was such a success, they jumped at the chance to run it again.
"Lots of sessions sold out last year and lots of people had some really great feedback, so we're doing it again," she said.
Audiences of the livestream event can participate in live Q&A sessions, sending questions straight to the Sydney stage.
"You actually do feel like you're a part of the actual event," Ms Todman said.
"Someone like Trent Dalton or Leigh Sales, we can feel like they're right there in front of us."
The sessions include livestreams with authors Celeste Ng, Trent Dalton, Leigh Sales, Lisa Millar, Francesca de Tores, Mirandi Riwoe and Abraham Verghese.
Ms Todman said there will be four sessions from 10am and 5pm, with an hour break in between.
Though the Sydney Writers' Festival spans from May 20-26, the Live and Local program will be streaming Saturday, May 25, upstairs at Inveresk Library.
Day passes or session passes are available via Humanitix.
