Veteran homelessness is an old problem in need of a new fix

In 2024, one Veteran or widow/widower a week will either become homeless or be at risk of homelessness in Tasmania.
Sadly, but inevitably, this crisis is not new. We have been tracking this for two years, and the numbers are increasing and alarming. We have flagged this at every opportunity and raised it with every local, state, or federal political party or representative we have met.
During the recent State Election, only one party raised the issue by pledging $6.5 million to support an RSL Tasmania-led plan to build affordable modular homes on its land with a complete wrap-around services package. This package would have been the only one tailored to veterans in Tasmania.
Mainstream housing services are at capacity, and many struggle to identify and meet the specific needs or understand the experiences and the impacts of service on Veterans and their families.
Many will be alarmed that you are nearly three times more likely to be homeless if you're a Veteran.
With the latest State Election counted and candidates elected, it is time to return to business. Our Housing Social Worker reports one Veteran or
direct family member weekly in a housing crisis. This does not include the 60 veterans or family members we identified last year or the 29 that we either housed or supported in obtaining housing.
RSL Tasmania is the only organisation tracking this crisis within our Defence Family, and we are the only organisation with land that we are willing to use, without cost, which could see half of our current known homeless Veterans housed. And remember, we don't just house them like most housing organisations.
We provide tailored wrap-around services for our Veterans.
This is not social housing. It is affordable housing with a start and finish. We help the Veteran first with a house, then with well-being, compensation, employment, and fiscal support, with a clear goal for them to move on to an agreed permanent solution after two years. Our Veterans don't want handouts, but some need a hand-up.
Ironically, in this year of State Elections, some of our Veteran Sailors, Soldiers, and Airmen, these very same men and women in your communities who ensured we have free elections, find themselves in need of support.
They need a roof over their heads. Surely, this must be a priority over a monument, cenotaph, plaque, parade, or "thank you for your service."
Is it time for an honest conversation about a real issue affecting living Veterans in our communities?
After all, we must remember our dead, but we must fight like hell for the living. Some will, and sadly have, said to me personally, both verbally and in writing, that Veterans are a Federal issue.
We do not apply such restrictions when we are helping widows, partners, and children because it is not possible to separate any of our communities in such a way.
John Hardy CEO - RSL Tasmania
