The song Claire Anne Taylor wrote in a deep hole of 'diagnosis depression'

When Claire Anne Taylor's baby boy was diagnosed with a serious genetic condition, she fell into a hole she calls 'diagnosis depression'. Creating music pulled her out.
And, although Taylor said she's no stranger to being vulnerable with her audiences, the music that came out of those tough times is openness in the extreme. Now she's sharing it on her current tour.
The song is a heartfelt ode to the shock of her 14 month old son being diagnosed with Angelman Syndrome, a genetic disorder that affects development and the nervous system.
Listening to the song is an insight into that feeling: the Tasmanian singer-songwriter - widely recognised for her powerhouse vocals - begins Giving it Away with gentle, almost whispered lyrics: "It's a long and lonesome road ahead / And I'm not sure I'll make it through".
"I remember sitting at my piano and howling all my pain and grief out when this song was born," Taylor said.
But the therapeutic process of the songwriting didn't stop when the ink dried, it continues every time Taylor plays the song, which she said is "one of the most beautiful aspects of being a performer".
"Although I have learnt over the years to protect myself a bit more and check in with myself emotionally before laying everything on the table."
Taylor is currently wrapping up the last leg of her national Giving it Away tour with her son, husband and band, and said having her family come along meant the world.
"It's hard trying to juggle being a mum and tour manager, promoter and performer - but it's so wonderful to be sharing all these experiences with my family instead of having to be away from them.
"I share our family's story at many of the shows, but just like performing the song Giving It Away, there are nights where I don't feel strong enough to do it," she said.
"Sometimes I just want to forget about our disability-defined life for a night."
Taylor said there isn't enough awareness around the condition.
"My husband and I had never heard of Angelman Syndrome before our son was diagnosed, and most people we tell have never heard of it either," she said.
"I think the main reason I like to share our story is to make other parents going through the same thing, feel a little less alone."
But there's another reason too: Taylor said she wants to let parents know that they can "honour their own passions" - that's all part of life.
"People might feel like they have to give up on their dreams when they become parents," Taylor said.
"But it's important to make a little space for your passions.
"I guess you could say that writing this album and playing music with dear friends has been very healing for me."
