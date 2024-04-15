Attempted burglars flee empty-handed after just two and a half minutes

Even at the best of times, Monday mornings can be rough. For Raj Thippareddy, it could have been even worse.
Shell West Launceston suffered an attempted break-in early this morning, leaving the petrol station's windows shattered.
Two would-be thieves parked at the Cambridge Street business at 4.51am and cut the padlock off the front door before trying to force their way inside.
Mr Thippareddy, who serves as store manager, said the offenders attempted to pry the door open with a crowbar but couldn't get it to budge.
Their attempts to kick the door in only managed to shatter both the glass and their heisting dreams.
"They even tried with their ute, backing it up and hitting the door," Mr Thippareddy said.
"I've been here for four years and never had anything like this happen before."
The two people were captured on CCTV and triggered an alarm which alerted the police.
"We were straight there and they arrived within the next five minutes," the store manager said.
Following a second unsuccessful attempt at ramming the door open with their car, the burglars fled the scene after just two and a half minutes.
While the door is still operational, Mr Thippareddy said it could cost upwards of $5,000 to get it repaired.
"If it's not fixable, it will easily cost more than $10,000 or $15,000," he said.
"It's going to take some time to get it all done."
The store manager was in suprisingly high spirits considering the situation and was confident that the cost could be claimed under theft.
Tasmania Police have since begun investigating the attempted burglary and the reportedly stolen vehicle, a 2005 Mazda Bravo ute.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 131 444 and quote OR740947.
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au.
