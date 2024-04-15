The Examiner
Excellent democratic ideals such as collaboration and cooperation

Updated April 16 2024 - 11:08am, first published 4:30am
Excellent democratic ideals such as collaboration and cooperation
Excellent democratic ideals such as collaboration and cooperation

PREMIER Rockliff's post-election language may have shifted a little, so it now includes the words 'collaboration' and 'cooperation', but it would appear neither of these excellent democratic ideals extends to a collaboration with The Greens. The Premier needs to remember there are now five Greens MPs in this newly elected parliament, as well as several genuine Independents. Whether he likes it or not therefore these MPs should not be sidelined or ignored. If they are, the Premier will be deliberately and arrogantly thumbing his nose at the several thousands of Tasmanians who voted Green. These voters have a right to expect the Greens' views and policy ideas they voted for to be respected, honoured - and maybe even adopted. Choosing to ignore them will not only reflect very poorly on those collaborative and cooperative ideals Mr Rockliff claims he will embrace, it will also show the shameful disregard and disrespect he has for thousands of Tasmanian voters.

