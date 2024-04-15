Excellent democratic ideals such as collaboration and cooperation

PREMIER Rockliff's post-election language may have shifted a little, so it now includes the words 'collaboration' and 'cooperation', but it would appear neither of these excellent democratic ideals extends to a collaboration with The Greens. The Premier needs to remember there are now five Greens MPs in this newly elected parliament, as well as several genuine Independents. Whether he likes it or not therefore these MPs should not be sidelined or ignored. If they are, the Premier will be deliberately and arrogantly thumbing his nose at the several thousands of Tasmanians who voted Green. These voters have a right to expect the Greens' views and policy ideas they voted for to be respected, honoured - and maybe even adopted. Choosing to ignore them will not only reflect very poorly on those collaborative and cooperative ideals Mr Rockliff claims he will embrace, it will also show the shameful disregard and disrespect he has for thousands of Tasmanian voters.
Anne Layton-Bennett, Swan Bay
WHAT great work by Ken Draeger and his Lego Spirit of Tasmania (The Examiner, April 14). Probably the only spirit we will see this year in Tasmania.
Michael Robinson, Beauty Point
I WAS really surprised to hear the comments made by Professor Daryl Higgins,
Psychologist, stating that Australia should be aiming for zero overseas adoptions (The Examiner, April 8). For many orphaned and abandoned children the reality is very Grim.
Many children are not being nurtured or protected in birth families, extended families and institutions. Children worldwide have the right to grow up in a loving family environment, permanency is always preferable to temporary measures.
It should be emphasised the many many positive outcomes intercountry adoption has for so many children and how these children have contributed so very much to Australian society as young adults, instead of the sometimes negative perceptions of intercountry adoption. To secure intercountry adoption for children we need to think in new terms, the goal is permanency for children. I seriously do not understand Professor Higgins' logic in this space.
Lorraine Cairns, Woodbridge
I REFER to Sharon Wagner (The Examiner, April 13) regarding her dear mother.
The management at the caravan park can not stop having assistive aids being installed into your Mum's accommodation, in fact they may well be liable and have to install these at their cost. Regarding her mail, I am unsure what the arrangement is so I suggest you contact Australia Post to find out why her mail can't be delivered, again if it is a rule set down by the management at the park, it is their responsibility to have her mail delivered to her. By the sound of it your Mum should be on a Homecare Package, if so contact Advocacy Tasmania on 03 6169 3480. If I were you, may I suggest you contact the Ombudsman responsible also, who will be a lot more help than I.
Richard F Cooke, Invermay
Okay. The excitement(?) about the election is over and all of the 35 pollies are in place. How soon will we see an announcement on the removal of the 40 per cent loading that was added to salaries when parliamentary numbers were reduced from 35 to 25 some years ago?
Or should we look skywards to see if pigs really do fly?
Mike Shaw, Launceston
The Silence of the Lamb(ies)
Victor Marshall, Meander
The Federal Labor government believes that wealthy Baby Boomer retirees, living off their superannuation, as opposed to the Age Pension, should pay more for their care in nursing homes.
Please define (a) "wealth" for the purpose of this socially sensitive/divisive proposition and (b) how that putative wealth will be extracted from the individuals concerned?
More than 1.6 million Australians are living off (their) hard earned superannuation benefits.
It would be a foolish government or party which would antagonise this demographic.
Michael J Gamble, Belmont VIC
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.