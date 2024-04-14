Bondi murder victim mum and stabbed baby's strong Tasmanian connections

A mother murdered in the Bondi knife massacre and her nine-month-old baby who was stabbed have strong North-West connections.
The mother, Ash Good, was the daughter of Goodstone Group hotel chain founder Kerry Good, a former VFL player with North Melbourne.
Osteopath Dr Good's family described her as an outstanding human.
"We appreciate the well wishes and thoughts of members of the Australian public who have expressed an outpouring of love for Ashley and our baby girl," the family said in a statement on April 14.
"We can report that after hours of surgery yesterday, our baby is doing well.
"We are so grateful for the expert care and attention of the medical team at Sydney Children's Hospital."
Dr Good tried to save her daughter as the knife-wielding man attacked them at Westfield Bondi Junction on April 13.
Police identified the killer as Joel Cauchi, a 40-year-old Queenslander.
A police officer shot Cauchi.
He died.
The North Melbourne Football Club extended its deepest sympathies to Dr Good's family.
"Ashlee Good is the daughter of past player and former board member Kerry Good and his first wife, Denise," the Kangaroos said in a statement
"Kerry played 74 games for the Kangaroos from 1977-83 and served as a director during North Melbourne's successful run through the 1990s.
"Ashlee's nine-month old daughter, Harriet, also suffered injuries in the random attack on shoppers at Bondi Junction Westfield on Saturday afternoon.
"Ashlee is the second of Kerry's four children and was known and loved by many in the North Melbourne community."
North president Sonja Hood said people connected to North Melbourne were tremendously saddened by the news.
"Like all Australians, we were horrified to see the awful details coming out of Sydney on Saturday," Dr Hood said.
"To learn later that Ashlee and her daughter were victims in this tragedy really brings something like this close to home.
"Our thoughts and condolences go to all those impacted by the awful events, especially to Ashlee's partner, Daniel Flanagan, Kerry and Dian, Ashlee's mother, Denise, and Ashlee's extended family and friends.
"Kerry and his family are incredibly important people in our club's history and we offer them our love and support through what is an unimaginably difficult time."
North said Mr Good and his family had accepted the club's offer for North Melbourne players to wear black armbands in honour of Ashlee Good in the match against Geelong on Sunday afternoon.
The attack also claimed the life of Dawn Singleton, daughter of advertising guru John.
Six people had died and another 12 remained in hospital on the morning of April 14.
Tasmanian Premier Jeremy Rockliff said the events at Bondi shocked the nation and the world.
"The actions of one are unimaginable and incomprehensible," Mr Rockliff said.
"Tragically, innocent people have lost their lives, with others seriously injured.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those coming to terms with the tragic loss of life, and those grieving for loved ones.
"Our deepest sympathies are with the Tasmanian family involved.
"We are supporting them and respecting their privacy at this difficult time."
Mr Rockliff said he had "reached out" to New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of all Tasmanians.
"Tasmania is standing with New South Wales and we will provide any and all support necessary," Mr Rockliff said.
AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon said his thoughts and those of the entire football community were with the Good family and all families affected by the "horrific and random attack".
"I know so many people who know Kerry and the family are hurting and the football world is united in its sympathy for the Good family and the many people across our North Melbourne and football community and the wider community who have been affected by this attack," Mr Dillon said.
"You shudder when you hear the news on Saturday and find it hard to comprehend that an activity that is so normal and so common to every Australian family could end so tragically."
