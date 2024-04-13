Blues left to rue '15-minute window' in 'frustrating' defeat to Clarence

"Frustrating" was the first word to come to mind for Launceston coach Mitch Thorp when describing their match against Clarence.
However, the rest was somewhat complimentary as the Blues went down 15.10 (100) to 5.12 (42) against their Southern rivals.
"We did a really good job around the ball, the clearance number were really similar, which is something that we'd really worked on," he said.
"We just didn't maximise our opportunities.
"I'm pleased that the endeavour and application to task is there but our inability to kick the ball under pressure, we are getting found out in that area."
Going into the second quarter just a point behind, the Blues were left to rue a 15-minute patch were Clarence put them to the sword.
Kicking with the wind towards the city on a breezy Windsor Park day, Clarence piled on nine majors in the term as Launceston only registered three behinds.
That proved to be the major difference, with Thorp describing the second half as "fairly even" but the 'damage was already done.
The Kangaroos were led by former Brisbane and Essendon AFL player Josh Green, who booted seven of their goals, while Bryce Alomes kicked four and Mitch Rainbird, Keegan Wylie, Ruben Tomkins and Max Geappen all kicked one.
For the Blues, it was all singulars to Lucas Wootton, Rocky Barron, Seth Pfeiffer, Brodie Palfreyman and Lenny Faulkner.
Co-captains Bailey Gillow and Palfreyman impressed in the performance, with Palfreyman given a different role off half-back.
"We had a look at him there and his leadership and speed looked quite polished and there's no surprises there," he said.
"Our leaders, as you'd expect to play well most weeks, were strong but Bailey Gillow was probably our best today."
There were worrying signs on the injury front in the second quarter as two crucial cogs of Launceston's defensive unit were involved in a heavy collision.
Both attacking the ball, Dylan Riley and Josiah Burling smacked into each other, with the latter left clutching his ribs as they stayed down for an extended period of time.
Thorp said both were tough to play out the contest, while also praising the work of Hyatt brothers - Ben and Isaac.
The Blues were without ruck Jake Kilby in the final term, battling a foot issue he's had on and off for several years.
After the round-one performance which saw the Blues go goalless, Thorp has been impressed with the side's effort.
"Our challenge now is to make sure that our method gets a little bit better," he said.
"Overall, effort and application is there but kicking in particular is our growth area and we need to do a volume of work on that."
Sitting at 0-3, the Blues play the favoured Lauderdale next week.
