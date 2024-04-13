Half of North Launceston boot majors in impressive win over North Hobart

North Launceston's perfect start to the season continued with a commanding win over North Hobart.
The Bombers ran away 17.17 (119) to 4.8 (32) victors in their first home game of the season, recording 11 individual goal-kickers in the win.
Coach Adrian Smith described the match as "a tale of two halves".
"In the first half, we didn't hit our team defence indicators and our contest work was a little bit off," he said.
"We played too much in our back half for our liking and in the second half, we were able to rectify our contest work and get a bit more repeat turnovers in our front half.
"We didn't quite capitalise on the scoreboard but we played the game on our terms."
Brandon Leary kicked the first of the game, shimmying and finding space before snapping truly.
North Hobart's Josh Cleaver equalised 11 minutes in but from there it was all North Launceston in the first term.
Goals to Harvey Griffiths, Tony Aganas, Sam Simpson and an after-the-siren shot from co-captain Alex Lee resulted in a 27-point quarter-time lead.
It was added to with the first passage of play in the second term as Declen Chugg turned from provider to gatherer and found the big sticks.
A goal to Jack Aherne, who has swapped numbers from 41 to 14 in the off-season, made it six in a row but the Demons issued a minor fightback.
Kicking consecutive goals for the first time in the contest, they progressed through the come-on-yelling Connor Downham and Cleaver's second.
They proved to be half of the Demons' majors for the game as their opponents piled on 10-straight goals.
A tidy set-shot to Oscar Van Dam from just inside the 50 arc negated the comeback and gave the Bombers a 32-point lead at the main break.
Aganas continued his flourishing start to TSL with three big pack marks in the opening five minutes of the quarter.
But the 'big cat' as he's affectionately known, couldn't convert to majors as his two shots resulted in a poster and a miss to the left. His co-captain Fletcher Bennett flipped the switch by venturing up forward for a rare goal to open the Bombers' third-term account.
The Bombers created plenty of chances in the term but struggled to find the middle until debutant Oliver Depaoli-Kubank took a courageous mark and nailed the set-shot to the delight of his teammates.
"Our debutants (Depaoli-Kubank and Geordie Payne) were really good, they adapted to the level and you can see they are there," Smith said.
"They're really good players and will make good TSL footballers come the back end of the year, that's for sure.
"They were able to use their speed and assets and link-up in general play which is really pleasing for us."
Donning the number two previously made famous by his brother Ben, Simpson became the Bombers' first multiple goal-kicker with a bit of individual brilliance.
Chugg joined the party minutes later with the final goal of the term, sending the Bombers into three-quarter-time with a 61-point lead as the Demons only registered a solitary behind.
Former coach Brad Cox-Goodyer uncharacteristically hadn't booted a goal for the first three quarters but he found a way in the fourth.
He did so in the most Cox-Goodyer way imaginable, running slightly inside the 50-metre arc before unloading a left boot.
Another left-footer Aherne kicked his second to almost bring up the Bombers' century before Aganas' second did.
Cox-Goodyer and Chugg put the icing on the cake with another each to finish a good day for North Launceston before Downham kicked a consolation. Chugg, Theo Ives, Van Dam, Aganas and Dom Pitt all impressed their coach in what he described as a "balanced performance".
