From The Archives: K-Rudd in town, babies and basketball

Did we snap you this week 15 years ago?
Among the images shot by The Examiner photographers between April 8-14, 2009 are:
Jesse Gordon, Kelsey Watt and Georgia Moscatt from Glen Dhu Primary enjoy cooking class.
NBL basketballer Adam Gibson visited Punchbowl Primary School.
Prime Minister Kevin Rudd visited Aurora Devonport.
A large crowd congregated on the wharf at Beauty Point for the start of the Three Peaks race.
Aubin Gill, Sid Rajan and Nick Clearwater pedalled their way to an overnight stop in Campbell Town while on a unicycle tour of the state.
Pictures by Paul Scambler, Phillip Biggs, Neil Richardson, Will Swan and Scott Gelston.
