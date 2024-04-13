The Examiner
Peter Dutton seeks controversy and chaos with his Port Arthur comments

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated April 14 2024 - 8:16am, first published 7:30am
Opposition leader Peter Dutton in Question Time at Parliament House. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Opposition leader Peter Dutton in Question Time at Parliament House. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Peter Dutton's recent comments comparing the murderous tragedy of the Port Arthur massacre to a peaceful pro-Palestine protest are further proof the opposition leader seeks controversy over calm reasonable debate.

Craig Thomson

Craig Thomson

Editor

Editor

