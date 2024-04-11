'No appetite' for NTFL revival among Coastal clubs, AFL Tas chief reveals

AFL Tasmania's chief has hit back at suggestions that a greater northern competition is the best model for football moving forward.
The alternate approach - similar to the old NTFL - was raised earlier this week by the two northern based state league clubs, Launceston and the Northern Bombers.
Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill said that the model was floated to NWFL and NTFA clubs last year, but that there was not "an appetite" to take the discussions any further.
"We have discussed the possibilities around a greater northern competition with the NWFL and NTFA but there wasn't an appetite to explore it. Clubs and stakeholders are aware of this," Gill said.
"We were open minded to exploring the option and we raised it very early in the discussions with clubs and associations around the premier league model in June last year. Neither association was supportive of it.
"Footy on the North-West is as harmonious as it has been in a long time, and we have a collegiate way of working that will hold the game in good stead as we build to a bright future together.
"We didn't want to push it further if the North-West region wasn't supportive of it and they weren't."
The spotlight has been thrust on regional football following the announcement that Tasmanian State League licence would not be extended beyond 2024.
Three strong regions will help to generate greater collaboration between leagues, create efficiencies, reduce financial wastage, assist with administration, create pathways for more clubs and improve competitive balance long-term.- Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill
The governing body announced earlier this year that it would instead adopt three regional premier leagues to underpin the Tasmanian AFL and VFL side.
In the northern premier league, the Bombers and Blues will be joined by NTFA clubs Deloraine, Longford, Scottsdale, and South Launceston.
Gill said that all stakeholders were given a chance to discuss make up of the new competition or propose an alternative.
"Our consultation, data and work told us that a three-region model was the best model for the long-term strength and sustainability of community football in our state," he said.
"The new model is based around the three regions being strong and we have listened to the associations, leagues, and clubs.
"Three strong regions will help to generate greater collaboration between leagues, create efficiencies, reduce financial wastage, assist with administration, create pathways for more clubs and improve competitive balance long-term."
Gill stressed that the NTFA is a "well governed, excellent community football competition" and that it is "made up of good natured and hardworking people".
"The NTFA and existing NTFA clubs have unanimously supported the admission of North Launceston and Launceston to the competition, and I think the disrespect shown towards the association and clubs in recent commentary has been completely unfair and out of line."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.