Winter's Labor party doesn't seem to have learnt from election loss

THE Examiner story on Dean Winter's election as leader of the parliamentary Labor party (April 11) made me think that Mr Winter is not just tone deaf but as deaf as a post.
The fact is that Liberals lost 12 percentage points and Labor increased its vote by only a single percentage point from a terribly low base. Meanwhile, the Greens and independents enjoyed a combined increase of 10.7 percentage points which could be reasonably interpreted that Tasmanians are not in favour of trashing the environment. This is reinforced by the fact that Craig Garland won on a policy of phasing out off-shore aquaculture.
There are other issues of course, but for Mr Winter to indicate that Labor will sacrifice the environment to preserve jobs suggests that he has not learned anything from the election.
He should be looking at the huge number of jobs which have already been generated in other industries, notably the tourism industry rather than propping up the doomed native forestry logging industry and the increasingly suspect offshore aquaculture industry.
Roy Skabo, Trevallyn
BY 1901, Australians were fed up with seizure of property without compensation and the Constitution banned it. State governments rapaciously continue, with petroleum rights seized in NSW in the 1950s, coal rights in the 1980s in NSW, and land tax everywhere. Banking is a Federal matter and protected which is nice for the banks. Savings in cash may be loaned to children who might actually pay it back. Securing a second property more suitable for when retired or aged could be rented to tenants in the meantime, but rent would not cover the land tax let alone payments for services. Even Airbnbs, while labour-intensive, enjoy some protection under NAFTA. Over time, the only actual landlords in existence will be those expecting house prices to rise to cover the gradual seizure which has already occurred. Since prices are mostly set by owner-occupiers and bank lending limits, and already incorporate the massive value of land tax, CGT and pension asset test exemption, this is likely to be true. Banks are not averse to an inflated loan book as the rest of the world already thinks we are stupid. No wonder Australia's two most valuable businesses are BHP and a bank.
EJ Peterson, Launceston
THANK you so much LGH! Unfortunately, through a debilitating health issue, I was admitted to the Launceston General Hospital. The pain was so intense I had to call an ambulance and two wonderful paramedics who were magnificent and instantly gave me pain relief and calming words of comfort. On arrival with incredible skills doctors quickly attended to me, and immediately went about to find the reasons, and found it. There were many shift changes and each change produced such wonderful talented nurses and each and every one was tending to my needs not only with their skills, but a gentle calming influence. They undertook so many tasks to try and ensure my comfort. Launceston is blessed to have such a facility in Launceston and it is immaculate, cleaners in a constant cleaning cycle and disinfecting the entire hospital and such dedicated doctors, nurses, and paramedics. You never ever know that they are there until you need them and then you worship them. Forever grateful!
Peter Doddy, Trevallyn
THE Tenants' Union of Tasmania is in furious agreement with Alfred Hornung (The Examiner, April 11) that there are many factors driving demand for affordable rentals. But, one piece of the puzzle is the loss of entire homes to the short-stay accommodation sector, with former Housing Minister Nick Street acknowledging less than a month ago that short-stay was reducing supply in the long-term rental market and driving up rents. Given that the Government acknowledges the detrimental impact, why are they not better regulating? In many cities around the world entire property short-stay accommodation is banned with Governments recognising that people should be able to rent rooms in their principal place of residence (the 'sharing economy') but not buy up existing stock and convert into short-stay accommodation. If we know that there is a lack of builders, that the cost of building has increased and that building approvals remain depressed, one focus amongst many should be on retaining existing long-term rental stock.
Benedict Bartl, Hobart
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.