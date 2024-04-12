Winter's Labor party doesn't seem to have learnt from election loss

BY 1901, Australians were fed up with seizure of property without compensation and the Constitution banned it. State governments rapaciously continue, with petroleum rights seized in NSW in the 1950s, coal rights in the 1980s in NSW, and land tax everywhere. Banking is a Federal matter and protected which is nice for the banks. Savings in cash may be loaned to children who might actually pay it back. Securing a second property more suitable for when retired or aged could be rented to tenants in the meantime, but rent would not cover the land tax let alone payments for services. Even Airbnbs, while labour-intensive, enjoy some protection under NAFTA. Over time, the only actual landlords in existence will be those expecting house prices to rise to cover the gradual seizure which has already occurred. Since prices are mostly set by owner-occupiers and bank lending limits, and already incorporate the massive value of land tax, CGT and pension asset test exemption, this is likely to be true. Banks are not averse to an inflated loan book as the rest of the world already thinks we are stupid. No wonder Australia's two most valuable businesses are BHP and a bank.