Launceston's 'Cheeky' Hyatt making the most of off-season midfield move

A shift in focus has meant a strong start to the season for Launceston young gun Isaac Hyatt.
Although the Blues have started the season without a win, the 19-year-old has made the midfield his home after previously playing as a small forward.
"We knew that he was going to be a really strong player at this level of footy," coach Mitch Thorp said.
"He's transitioned from forward line to midfield and he's doing a really good job.
"Although we are 0-2, it's nice to see a young midfielder just starting to understand the level required."
Also a talented junior cricketer, Hyatt represented Tasmania in both sports growing up before a health issue restricted his football in 2022.
He returned to the TSL with a bang last year, kicking 24 goals as a dangerous small forward.
But the midfield came calling.
"His desperation to want to play there was evident, I like players that knock on the door and push their case," Thorp said.
"He had that type of appetite last year but his aerobic capacity probably wasn't quite as strong as it is now.
"He's combative, robust, he reads the game really well and is a good kick - so the move was both of us communicating about what is best for his footy."
Launceston host Clarence on Saturday, battling the side that knocked them out of the competition last season.
Despite this, Thorp said the Blues hadn't touched on that fact leading into the contest.
"We're looking for another step forward ... we're just trying to build on what we've done in the last seven days," he said.
"We are head down, bum up trying to educate the boys as quick as we can to bring them up to speed and after an improved performance last week, we're looking for that again."
Their opponents are 1-0 for the year, defeating the fancied Lauderdale in round one before having last week's bye.
Thorp said his coaching team had looked at that game "pretty closely".
"They rebounded the ball out of their back half really strongly which is not surprising," he said.
"They've got some really good players behind the ball so we need to make sure we do a good job of locking the ball in our front half and really challenging the way they exit defensive 50."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.