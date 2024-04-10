House of the Week | Luxury living with the highest quality

BED 4 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
Experience luxury living at its finest with this immaculate high-end architecturally designed contemporary home. North facing with all day sun, this truly is the perfect home to bask in your surroundings.
Step through the automatic front gates into a secure 1876 square-metre professionally landscaped oasis, offering all-day sun and stunning views over Newstead to the hills beyond.
Relax by the 10 metre inground solar-heated Ozone pool, surrounded by resort-like tranquility - you'll truly feel like you've stepped into paradise.
The stunning entry void features glass balustrading and extensive glazing - with room and support for a lift if its ever required.
With four double bedrooms, an office and a separate formal lounge, there's ample space for a family to spread out.
The master suite features an extensive walk-in robe and a stunning ensuite. There are three bathrooms with floor-heating in total plus a powder room, conveniently located off the living area.
Enjoy open-plan living in the spacious kitchen, dining, and family area with extensive glazing, high ceilings, plenty of sunshine, and top-of-the-line Miele appliances, plus a Bosch double door fridge.
The home boasts a fabulous wrap-around deck with city and hillside view, which is perfect for entertaining guests, or basking in your wonderful surrounds.
With private courtyards and established gardens, this property offers the ultimate in convenience and comfort.
There is also an enormous storage or workshop space underneath the home with room for a home gym.
This home is equipped with a 24-panel solar power system, double-glazed windows and is fully insulated for maximum energy efficiency.
There is an automatic watering system, security alarm system, reverse cycle ducted air conditioning, a remote-controlled electric fire and and a double remote-controlled garage.
Quality fittings and fixtures abound, including stone benchtops and electric duplex blinds.
Located just minutes from shops, schools, and Launceston's CBD, this is the epitome of luxurious living in Tasmania. Don't miss your chance to make this dream home yours today!
Check out the e-magazine here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.