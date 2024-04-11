The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Loaded sawn-off shotgun in car results in more jail for Jade Jetson-Scott

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
April 11 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Magistrate Court.
Launceston Magistrate Court.

A former George Town man who had a loaded sawn-off shotgun and 18 shotgun cartridges in a car when police walked past has had a top-up to his jail sentence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.