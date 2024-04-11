Loaded sawn-off shotgun in car results in more jail for Jade Jetson-Scott

A former George Town man who had a loaded sawn-off shotgun and 18 shotgun cartridges in a car when police walked past has had a top-up to his jail sentence.
Jade Harold Jetson-Scott, 27, pleaded guilty to a count of possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle in a public place and a count of possessing ammunition when not the holder of a firearm licence and breach of family violence order on January 9 2023.
Jetson-Scott was jailed last year for 18 months after pleading guilty to punching his pregnant partner after she told him she preferred to have a female friend at the birth of their child.
Police prosecutor Beri Kurdistan said Jetson-Scott was subject to Supreme Court bail and a family violence order at the time of the incident.
She said that at about 8:10 p.m., police were on foot patrol when they saw two men sitting in a Ford Focus on Blyth Street, Ravenswood.
"The defendant exited the vehicle and backed away from officers," Ms Kurdistan said.
"Police viewed a large black case, and the defendant said it was not his car.
"When officers asked if it was a gun, the defendant answered yes."
Jetson-Scott ran off toward Prossers Forest Rd and was not arrested until a week later in Hobart.
Ms Kurdistan said the shotgun was loaded and ready to fire.
Defence lawyer Lucy Flanagan said Jetson-Scott was in jail until September 30 2024.
Ms Flanagan conceded that his prior offences for family violence were poor.
She submitted that because of the length of the present sentence, there should be no additional time for the shotgun offence.
Magistrate Simon Brown said he did not entirely agree with the submission that any sentence should be concurrent with his present term.
"A matter of concern is that the firearm was loaded, and there should be an element of general and personal deterrence," Mr Brown said.
He sentenced Jetson Scott to four months in jail, three of which overlapped with the present sentence and one more month from September 30.
"You have a further month to serve on top of the current sentence," he said.
