The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Prison for puncher of pregnant partner who preferred female at birth

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
November 10 2023 - 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prison for puncher of pregnant partner who preferred female at birth
Prison for puncher of pregnant partner who preferred female at birth

The behaviour of a George Town man who punched his pregnant partner because she told him she preferred to have a female friend at the birth was 'appalling and inexcusable', a Supreme Court Judge said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.