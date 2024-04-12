What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

Alene Keiser, looking at her painting of a field streaked across with red horizontals, but also orange ones, and yellow, white, royal purple, and prussian blue, commented: "If you can't tell, I'm not afraid of colour."
The painting, Tulip Farm, is an extreme example of the George Town artist's work, which is on display at her latest exhibition, Off The Wall - an eclectic show of hue-brimming landscape scenes.
The Windsor Gallery show, which Keiser has collated from her past, ranges from oils depicting sunset playing on clouds to glowing hillside greenery and pastel beaches, which Keiser painted largely en plein air - or in the outdoors.
Off The Wall is showing at the Windsor Gallery, Riverside, until May 3.
April 13
We're thrilled to announce another exciting event in celebration of Nepali New Year!
Join us for a spectacular Cultural Parade on April 13 in Launceston.
Whether you're passionate about singing, dancing, poetry, jokes, or anything else, we warmly invite you to participate in the parade.
On the auspicious day of Biashak 1, 2081, we'll be parading through the city to showcase our rich culture, traditions, and sense of belonging.
Stay tuned for more updates on the parade, but rest assured, we'll have Live Music, DJ sets, captivating performances, and delicious food!
To register your name and talents, please reach out to vice president Bibek Khanal on 0415 372 505, or public relations officer Shankar Dahal on 0450 655 204.
Saturday April 13 from 12 noon - 1pm in Civic Square, Launceston.
The event is hosted by the Nepali Society of Northern Tasmania. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
April 14
Visit historic Pointe Rapide Estate and Waterton Hall, which are not usually open to the public. Arrive at either Pointe Rapide or Waterton Hall gates between 10am - 4pm with your pre-purchased ticket.
You will receive a free map of each property to guide yourself around the historic buildings, gardens and Tamar River waterfront.
Included is rarely-offered internal access to Mount Edgcumbe House, circa 1835, at Pointe Rapide, and exterior viewing of Waterton Hall and the spectacular gardens and buildings.
Local historian and president of West Tamar Historical Society John Dent will lead 1 hour history tours, which is included in the ticket price.
The Pointe Rapide Historical Tours will be at 10.30am and 12 noon.
The Waterton Hall Historical Tours will be at 1.45pm and 3pm.
For tickets and more information visit Eventbrite, or contact Mandy on 0427 650 262, admin@watertonhall.com.au.
April 16
Members of the Australian Plants Society Tasmania (APST) Northern Group are looking forward to a talk by a researcher from the University of Tasmania, Dr Stefania Ondei.
The title of her talk is Flames and Foliage: Plant Flammability and its Importance in Natural and Urban Landscapes.
Members of the APST are often asked to suggest plants which can reduce the risk of bushfire damage to their properties and this sort of information is likely to become more important as the fire seasons get longer and hotter.
Dr Ondei will be collecting samples of native and exotic plants during her visit to Launceston and taking them back to her laboratory, FireLab3.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting, free of charge.
It will be held on Tuesday 16th April, 7:30pm at the Max Fry hall, Gorge Rd Trevallyn.
April 20 and 21
No matter whether you're five or 95, Lego is something everyone can enjoy.
Brixhibition, Tasmania's annual Lego exhibition event, will run April 20 and 21, with its wide ranging display of cool, quirky and intricate Lego designs.
The long-running event raises money for local charities, asking the public to donate Lego to Lego clubs in schools and community centres, as well as tasking local schools with competing in competitions.
To purchase a ticket visit brixhibition.com.
From April 24
In The Launceston Player's newest play, a writer is dragged into an interrogation room. Detectives say his fiction has been coming true - or, at least, a series of murders have an uncanny similarity to those in his short stories, which makes him chief suspect.
The Pillowman, a new staging coming to the Earl Arts Centre in April, is a work of grisly subject matter, revelations and, funnily enough, humour.
Written by British-Irish playwright Martin McDonagh - now a big screen titan with credits directing and writing Oscar-nominated films like In Bruges - the blackly comedic work is reviving with an all-local cast and crew, helmed by director Mitchell Langley.
The production of The Pillowman arrives at the Earl Arts Centre on April 24. More information and tickets can be found at the Theatre North website.
