Party in the Paddock kicks the festival ending trend with 2025 return

While other music festivals are closing Launceston's Party In The Paddock is going strongly.
The Party In The Paddock has announced a 2025 return. But they say now is the "most important time" in their history to support them.
The homegrown Launceston festival - which has run for 12 years in the state - will go full steam ahead next year with hopes of more government support in a "sobering" time for the sector.
"This has been a reality check for everyone," said Jesse Higgs, Party in the Paddock's festival director.
"But that's why this is a pivotal time for us to acknowledge how important these events are and, also, how we can lock in another decade of partying."
The Australian Festival Association has reported a shuttering of more than 25 music festivals across the country since 2022, with recent additions like Mona Foma alongside cancellation of Dark Mofo, Groovin' the Moo and Splendour in the Grass.
Party in the Paddock's announcement came on the same day as arts investment and advisory body Creative Australia released its report on the industry's health, Soundcheck: Insights into Australia's music festival sector.
The 116-page report - which assessed 535 festivals nationwide- found the industry faces significant hindrances, chief among them the rising operational costs and a lack of funding and grants.
One of the report's more sobering revelations for the sector was that only 56 per cent of music festivals across 2022-23 were profitable.
"I think to combat all these changes, we need to change; we're always up for change," Mr Higgs said.
"We've got to pivot and keep our fingers on the pulse to keep moving forward, to continue to exist."
Some of those changes the festival has made, according to Mr Higgs, was bringing in "nostalgic acts" like The Veronica's and Darkness.
And the system seems to work: last year's Party in the Paddock hosted similar numbers to its 2023 outing, with more than 10,000 attending.
But with rising costs to secure artists and other operational necessities, Mr Higgs said they need financial support, which they hoped to secure by opening up a limited amount of cheaper, early bird tickets and through state government support.
"Our statistics are good statistics, we punch above our weight," he said.
"And music and art are and should be valued just as much as sports. Music festivals are so culturally significant: they give us this feeling of unity, that we're bigger than ourselves.
"But they're the first things we lose when times are tough. I don't think that should be the case - let's keep fighting."
Party in the Paddock 2025 will be held across five days from February 6 to 9.
