Party in the Paddock finishes

Party in the Paddock concluded on Sunday night, and after a three year hiatus the event lived up to the hype.
As thousands of festival goers make their way home yesterday, the 10,000-plus crowd of people were able to witness musical acts such as Gang of Youths, DMAS, Bag Raiders, as well as a wide array of top musical talent.
Artistic director of Vibestown, Jesse Higgs said they were able to see clearly the importance and responsibility of this festival to the larger community of Tasmania.
"The future feels like a brighter place with the spirit of Party In The Paddock returning to our world," he said.
Party in the Paddock took place at Quercus Park in Carrick and started on Friday night.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
