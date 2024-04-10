The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

How UTAS students are bridging the gap and giving everyone a fair go

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
April 11 2024 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last week's session led by their lecturer Scott Pedersen, Coach Mat Carswell and wheelchair tennis participant Will Scott. Picture supplied
Last week's session led by their lecturer Scott Pedersen, Coach Mat Carswell and wheelchair tennis participant Will Scott. Picture supplied

How can able-bodied people play sports with people who have a disability?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.