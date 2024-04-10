How UTAS students are bridging the gap and giving everyone a fair go

How can able-bodied people play sports with people who have a disability?
Undergraduate students from the University of Tasmania are making sports more inclusive as part of their studies.
Undergraduate Lydia Tippett said the weekly classes were about learning how to include different people and their abilities.
''Each week we have a different sport to inform our learning,'' Ms Tippett said.
''We also look at sports that are designed for people with certain disabilities.''
Fellow student Holly Beaumont said learning about how to be inclusive was important.
''We don't have to give people with disabilities a separate activity from what the majority are doing,'' Ms Beaumont said.
''We are learning to create a lesson or an activity that caters to everyone by modifying certain elements.
''That way they don't feel like they're missing out - they can be involved with what everyone else is doing.''
Undergraduate Billie Chatterton said the lesson gave her insight into the realities faced by those living with a disability.
''We explored a sport that was specifically designed for those who are blind,'' Ms Chatterton said.
''It was interesting to explore the ways it could be catered to able people. It's not just about catering the disabled, it can be about catering to able people too.
''Now that we have learned this we can take it with us to schools and educate more people."
Lecturer Scott Pedersen said educating the next generation of teachers was important to him.
''Instructing pre-service physical education teachers how to design community-based, lifelong physical activity lessons will help bridge the gap between 'gym class' and accessible sporting options for all students, not just the athletes,'' he said.
