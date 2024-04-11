Tenants Union should not be taking a key-hole view to rental problem

IN RESPONSE to 'Tenants' Union: 'Airbnbs take up Launceston's long-term rental supply' (The Examiner, April 5): Short term stays are just a scapegoat in this context. Among other things, the basic fact that the high cost of buying an established home or building a new one is driving unprecedented demand for rentals is ignored by the tenants union. It's simply not good enough for the Tenants Union to be taking a key-hole view here. Even in the short term accommodation sector there are many different types of properties and reasons for renting to the tourism market, and it's only a small segment that impacts on the long-term rental situation. For example: some owners rent their place out for short term stints to cover some of their mortgage cost whilst staying with relatives or in a caravan for the period of holiday rental. The Tenant's Union is poking at a complex problem with a very simplistic stick here, and broadly penalising all short stay property owners doesn't cut it as a solution.