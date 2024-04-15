Students from Launceston College shine at community playgroup

Year 11 and 12 students from Launceston College are being the best version of themselves for the next generation at a weekly playgroup for children aged zero - five.
Year 12 student Abby Lucas said the playgroup sessions are rewarding.
''Seeing their faces light up is the best, especially the ones who come in feeling shy - within spending five minutes with them, they open up,'' Abby said.
''Every child that walks through the door, even those who are shy, have a great time.''
Abby said she wants to pursue childcare after she graduates at the end of the year.
''Not only am I doing the working with children course I am doing half the VET course offered here, I will finish the rest at TAFE next year,'' she said.
Year 12 student Sophie Phelps said watching the children grow each week is her favourite part of childcare.
''Watching them grow mentally and physically is fascinating,'' Sophie said.
''Each week we have a theme to explore, this week it was opposites.
''My group explored heavy and light, I had cups strung on a coat hanger - we added and took things out to experiment with balance.''
Teacher and program facilitator Kerri Kleinig said the playgroup has been running for 10 years and gives students an opportunity to get involved in practical learning.
''It's great for those students who may not succeed in the pen and paper subjects,'' Ms Kleinig said.
''Many of the students who run the playgroup want to get into this area - they either want to be nurses, or teachers or child careers.
''If students do the working with children course, they can then go onto the VET course that we offer to gain qualifications to work in the early education space.
''This program gives them the ability to realise that yes, they want to do this.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.