Man who absconded from drug treatment order could face 18 months jail

A Ravenswood man did not plead to multiple offences when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
Jordan Thomas Riley, 22, had the cases adjourned until April 29 by magistrate Sharon Cure.
Riley was placed on a drug treatment order last year after his defence lawyer told the court he needed drug assistance or faced a life in jail.
He faces a jail term of 18 month if the drug treatment order is cancelled plus any new penalty if found guilty on new charges.
However, within weeks of the order by Justice David Porter he absconded and in January a magistrate urged him to hand himself in rather than be arrested by police.
In a media release Tasmania Police said that a 22-year-old man from Ravenswood had been charged with multiple offences of dishonesty, as well as road safety offences, drug offences and offences of violence against police and public offices.
Police said he was observed in Launceston by off duty police on Tuesday morning, before a coordinated arrest was affected.
Police will allege the man is responsible for the theft of several motor vehicles and high-risk driving behaviours in the Launceston area since the start of April.
