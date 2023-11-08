Carjacker needs drug assistance or faces a life of prison, defence lawyer

A 21-year-old Ravenswood man would be in and out of jail for the rest of his life unless he could get some therapeutic assistance, his defence lawyer Hannah Phillips told the Supreme Court.
She made the submission on behalf of Jordan Thomas Riley, 21, who pleaded guilty to a count of carjacking on November 28, 2022.
He was on drugs at the time.
Ms Phillips asked acting Justice David Porter that he be assessed for a drug treatment order which would provide treatment and also enable him to stay out of jail if stayed off drugs and committed no crime.
She said he was "wanting to change or this [intermittent jail] would be his reality forever".
Crown prosecutor India Beecroft said that Angus McSeadon drove his mother's car Subaru Liberty to a home in Pioneer Parade with the intention of swapping a motorcycle.
At the address it was decided the motorcycle transaction would not proceed and Mr McSeadon was about to leave when approached by the accused and a female.
Mr McSeadon had a passenger who identified Mr Riley.
"The accused said it was a nice car and it would burn well," Ms Beecroft said.
Riley pulled up his jacket and gestured as if hiding a firearm.
He said: "Do you want to get f***ing shot."
Mr McSeadon's passenger got out of the car and retrieved Mr McSeadon's dog.
Riley drove away in the Subaru causing Mr McSeadon to panic and start vomiting.
The unlicensed Riley drove towards Waverley where the car was seen about 8.30pm at the Sunny Hills Hotel in Ravenswood.
At 8.50pm he drove to the BP service station in Wellington street and filled the car with petrol and drove off without paying.
The car was located on December 14 in Ravenswood and he was arrested.
Ms Beecroft said that the State did not assert that Riley had a firearm at the time of the carjacking.
The court heard that Riley was presently serving a ten month sentence which finished on November 21, 2023.
She said it was on of Riley's more serious charges in a long record which included assault, armed robbery and aggravated assault.
No victim impact statement was provided.
"It would have been frightening and he [Mr McSeadon] was left stranded without a vehicle," she said.
Defence lawyer Hannah Phillips said Riley had spent a considerable period of his adolescent and his adult life in prison.
She conceded he had a considerable history.
She said it was an opportunistic crime and the car had been recovered.
Acting Justice Porter ordered he be assessed and adjourned sentencing until December 20, 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.