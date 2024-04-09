Roadkill in Tasmania is horrible and disgusting

14 LIBERALS plus three JLN still doesn't give a majority on decisions and votes. It's now up to one independent to make up the 18 Rockliff needs to govern. I hope that person doesn't bow to his demands. That independent needs to play hard ball with any negotiations and commit to the public that they will not be bullied into a supply and confidence agreement like John Tucker and Lara Alexander. That's not what an independent is elected for. Any vote on the floor will be balanced and on very shaky grounds. If Jeremy gets his 18 (three JLN and one independent), he then needs to put someone as speaker leaving 17 on the floor for the new Tasmanian coalition and also 17 Labor, Green and independents. Every bill is on a knife edge. The speaker will get the deciding vote. All it takes is one or all of the JLN and or one independent to vote against and it's a right mess. Every bill will take forever to go through. Parliament will be a shambles. We will be back at the polls in 12-24 months. That said, I can't see anything changing as far as a majority is concerned if that was to happen.