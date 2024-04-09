Roadkill in Tasmania is horrible and disgusting

SOME weeks ago I was driving the back roads into Deloraine when to my horror and disgust, within a four to five kilometre stretch, I counted 34 roadkills of various wildlife.
I actually stopped my car to inspect most of them in case of injuries or babies but to no effect as all were dead.
I was so upset by such carnage but furious as well, as apparently most of them were seeking water as it has been so dry. Coming out at night they stood little chance of survival with so many roadhogs who of course have little regard for our precious wildlife.
I wonder how many know that for the size of Tasmania we're having the largest number of road kills than any other state and we are also envied around the world for our unique and wonderful creatures but at the rate that they are dying on our roads, we won't have many left for that to last.
I have had a warning device fitted on my car so that if I'm driving at night they will hear me approaching and hopefully run off. It should be made compulsory.
But as for the selfish and arrogant drivers, I have little confidence that they will change their attitude as the world is full of idiots and Tassie certainly has its fair share. Is it any wonder that we have so many deaths and accidents on a regular basis?
Jo Ford, Legana
AS STATED by James Newton (The Examiner, April 6), the lack of COVID mitigations in schools is concerning. There is an abundance of evidence clearly showing the negative long term effects repeat infections have to our bodies. We are putting our teachers and kids' health at risk by not dealing with COVID appropriately.
Renee Roberts, Launceston
AS NEITHER Launceston nor North Launceston have applied to join the NTFA how do the owners of the NTFA the clubs, let them in with no buy in?
Unfortunately, this shows the complete take over of the NTFA by the AFL.
When the NTFA accepted money from the AFL, local control was lost.
Launceston and North could apply to join the Southern Competition, would the AFL allow that? Their players will be moving South anyway as they will be playing in the VFL.
Geoff Lyons, Riverside
IN RESPONSE to Graham Nott's letter (The Examiner, April 9): Yes Tasmania has been given the 19th licence in the AFL and the inaugural membership sign-up of near 200,000 people is an outstanding result. These Members are obviously dead-keen to see our own Tasmanian green and gold teams competing against the best in the Country.
No doubt a good few of these people are hesitant about the proposed multi-purpose stadium in Hobart. You have to spend a quid to make a quid. I can guarantee all of these people, and even those who are currently dead against our own team and stadium, that when we start in 2028 with the best facilities, personnel and grounds money and enthusiasm can buy, then Tasmania can look back with pride at what we have built!
David Champ, Newnham
14 LIBERALS plus three JLN still doesn't give a majority on decisions and votes. It's now up to one independent to make up the 18 Rockliff needs to govern. I hope that person doesn't bow to his demands. That independent needs to play hard ball with any negotiations and commit to the public that they will not be bullied into a supply and confidence agreement like John Tucker and Lara Alexander. That's not what an independent is elected for. Any vote on the floor will be balanced and on very shaky grounds. If Jeremy gets his 18 (three JLN and one independent), he then needs to put someone as speaker leaving 17 on the floor for the new Tasmanian coalition and also 17 Labor, Green and independents. Every bill is on a knife edge. The speaker will get the deciding vote. All it takes is one or all of the JLN and or one independent to vote against and it's a right mess. Every bill will take forever to go through. Parliament will be a shambles. We will be back at the polls in 12-24 months. That said, I can't see anything changing as far as a majority is concerned if that was to happen.
Scott Hayes, Launceston
