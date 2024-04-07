'Upped the ante': TrailGraze is showcasing North Tassie's culinary best

If a weekend of experiencing some of Tassie's best food and drink in some of the most picturesque places intrigues you, TrailGraze has you sorted.
Returning for the third year, TrailGraze Tasmania - presented by Tasting Trail - is back and bigger than ever.
Spanning over one weekend in April, TrailGraze has a line-up of 30 different producers, making for a "gourmet getaway" to the state's northern food bowl.
Tasting Trail chair Scott Dornauf said there was an abundance of options on the cards for visitors.
"Our venues and producers have really upped the ante this year. There will be so much to eat, drink and experience along Tasmania's Tasting Trail," Mr Dornauf said.
Hazelbrae Hazelnuts, located in Hagley, is just one of the many producers taking part in the weekend-long event and owner Christie McLeod said she is excited for the opportunity.
"We've been part of the Tasting Trail for the last 10 years," she said.
"We were really excited when the organisation came up with [TrailGraze] to celebrate all the amazing producers on this trail and concentrate the marketing in that space.
"The orchard has been here for the last 19 years, steadily growing in yield. And this year is another crop record yield."
Since its inception, the Tasting Trail has helped to create more tourism in the north west region, a place that many might not immediately think of when it comes to gourmet and culinary prowess.
Tasting Trail provides visitors with a year-round guide to discovering the great produce the north to north west region has on offer - whether it be professionally or self-guided tours.
"People get off the [Spirit] and they only go east. But it really draws attention to the specialties and the passionate producers along the north, north west of Tassie," Ms McLeod said.
"Having everyone on a map to guide tourists around makes it really easy to capture those people off the beaten track," she said.
"I think it's really valuable in terms of helping, especially new businesses, to get some marketing; the membership allows you to be part of this group of already award winning and amazing producers."
Visiting 30 producers over a weekend is a difficult task, and many may feel too spoiled for choice to decide which producers to visit.
This year, TrailGraze has grouped certain producers together and created "mini trails".
Whether you'd prefer to visit a specific sub-region, hit the family-friendly producers, or perhaps embark on a grown-ups only trail, the recommended itineraries can make the decisions for you.
"I think they've done a really good job of curating these trips to suit different types of people," Ms McLeod said.
"It's probably a bit much to ask to be exploring all 30 producers over two days, so it's a really good taster of the experiences on offer by choosing a couple to focus on for the two days," she said.
"It does make it nice and easy for people to pick a section to explore."
Hazelbrae Hazelnuts is part of the Family Trail and will have many fun activities on offer for both children and adults alike.
There is also the Deloraine Trail, centred on its namesake town which includes Western Tiers Distillery, The Truffle Farm, Dixie Blue Gelato Cafe, Little Green Men Brewing and Meander Valley Vineyard.
Some of the activities include a kids craft tent where they can make nut faces, treasure hunts through the orchard, picking your own hazelnuts, or consuming some hazelnut-based food and drink at the Nut Farm Cafe.
TrailGraze is free to attend, with many producers hosting free or ticketed experiences across the event weekend. Visitors can pre-book experiences or graze at their leisure, with places being held for walk-in visitors.
TrailGraze Tasmania is held from April 19-21. To plan and book your own trip, look at the many different producers to visit or more information, visit https://trailgraze.com/.
