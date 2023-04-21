TrailGraze, a weekend long celebration of food and drink in Tasmania's North-West on Saturday, will be filled with special workshops, tours, tastings, live music and more.
Seven Sheds Brewery owner Catherine Stark said patrons could tour the region and visit as many producers as they want to.
"Some will visit half a dozen each day, some may just do one or two - it depends on the experience they're looking for," Ms Stark said.
She said the event celebrated local producers in the West Tamar region across to Smithton.
"It's everything from beautiful wines through to berries and fruit and lovely, distilled beverages and beers," Ms Stark said.
Ms Stark said a group of chefs and sommelier's partnered with all the producers venues to make recipes that are specifically made to match their product.
Based in Railton, Seven Sheds Brewery just celebrated their 15th anniversary of trading and have a number of easy drinking beers to more complex brews available this weekend.
"We're a small, family operated brewery and we do have a couple of staff that are not family members, but the main people that you'll see here most of the time are myself and my partner Willie Simpson," Ms Stark said.
"We make about 1000 litres a batch roughly."
She said events that celebrated regional gastronomy were fantastic.
"The Tasting Trail itself, which is the entity that's behind the TrailGraze experience, has been around for 11 or 12 years," Ms Stark said.
"We discussed how to have an event that focused on all the beautiful produce in this region and represents the Tasting Trail producers."
Ms Stark said the TrailGraze experience allowed people to see where the produce is made.
"It's much better than bringing everyone into a single location where you miss what the trail is about," she said.
"You might get the produce, but you're not going to get that beautiful experience of actually going onto the site and seeing where things are grown and created."
Ms Stark encouraged people to get online and make bookings.
"Last year, we had 14 bookings, but over 100 people over the course of the event, so if we know who's coming we can cater for them," Ms Stark said.
"Otherwise they might miss out."
Registrations and more information on TrailGraze can be found online at TrailGraze's website.
