Rockliff looks like he'll get a go at it as $2000 Braddon winner gets ready

New Braddon independent Craig Garland is not of a mind to bring down the Liberal government and says he's happy to talk to Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
The Liberals will need the cooperation of at least four other MHAs to govern in minority again, with three of those expected to be the new Jacqui Lambie Network MPs.
As soon as Mr Garland's election ahead of Liberal Braddon hopeful Giovanna Simpson became certain on April 6, Mr Rockliff said: "As I ... said at the time of calling the election, while I was aiming for majority, I would treat the outcome of the election with respect and maturity."
"As such, I have been engaging in constructive and positive discussions with members of the Jacqui Lambie Network and independent members.
"I remain committed to the principles that I outlined on day one of the election: no deals with the Greens, no trading of ministries and no compromise of our 2030 strong plan for Tasmania's future.
"The people of Tasmania have had their say, and the will of the voters must be respected."
Fisherman and regular candidate Mr Garland said he could work with anybody.
"I'm one of 35 players," he said.
"I'm not in there to make enemies.
"I'm in there to do a job and get good results for people."
Mr Garland described his win as "a bit of a surprise".
Asked if it was sinking in, he said he had been "a bit more level-headed" this time around.
He said his campaign cost him just $2000.
About $1500 of that went on fuel and the rest on star pickets and screws.
"I had all the signs from two elections ago," he said.
Other than that, he received a $1000 donation that he spent on chalkboard signs to go by the highway.
Mr Rockliff called for stability going forward.
"As I said when I called the election back in February, my reason for doing so was that I believed that the previous parliament had become unstable and unworkable, which was harming the confidence of our state," he said.
"I am confident that we now have a parliament comprised of members who are committed to providing the stability and certainty that Tasmania needs, and who will put the best interests of Tasmanians first.
"Following the return of the writs expected next week, it is my intention to advise the governor that I be re-commissioned to form a new government."
The Liberals will claim 14 of the 35 seats.
Labor, which will have 10, conceded the election without seeking to form government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.