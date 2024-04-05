Grade two student wins Lego competition with a four part design

Grade two student William Collins from Norwood Primary School won this year's Brixhibition competition for his school out of a field of 65 students.
William said his creation was about ''time''.
''There are four parts in my project,'' he said.
''The dinosaur days. Then the old days, to now and the future.''
William said his favourite part of the project was the ''future house''.
''I really like the future house - I would like to live in a house like that when I'm older.''
Williams said he had been building Lego since he was two years old.
''I draw a plan before I start to build,'' he said.
''My favourite thing about Lego is the fun.
''I like the cool levers and little things - once I built a house that automatically moved across, and another house would come up.''
Brixhibition co coordinator Ken Draeger said the Lego building competition was an opportunity for all Tasmanian schools to compete.
''We reach out to all Tasmanian schools, including home schools and libraries, three separate times a year,'' Mr Draeger said.
''48 schools and community centres in the northern region competed this year.
''Norwood Primary School has been involved in the competition for 2 years.''
Soon William will compete against the 47 other schools in the region.
Assistant Principal Simone Fox said Lego was incorporated in all classrooms at Norwood Primary School.
''Lego building is here to stay, all the kids here are so enthusiastic about it,'' Ms Fox said.
''It's not screen time, the kids are critically thinking and being so creative without even realising.''
Mr Draeger said Brixhibiton is ''all about free building''.
''Anyone can follow instructions on a Lego kit,'' he said.
''The process of free building is really important, it allows kids to create their own designs and really think about things.''
