The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Grade two student wins Lego competition with a four part design

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
April 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Collins of Norwood Primary School and his winning lego for the Brixhibition Kids Lego Building Competition. Picture by Paul Scambler
William Collins of Norwood Primary School and his winning lego for the Brixhibition Kids Lego Building Competition. Picture by Paul Scambler

Grade two student William Collins from Norwood Primary School won this year's Brixhibition competition for his school out of a field of 65 students.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.