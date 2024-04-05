The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Arts
What's on

Festival of Voices launches 'star-studded' lineup of events across the state

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
April 5 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Festival of Voices launches 'star-studded' lineup of events across the state
Festival of Voices launches 'star-studded' lineup of events across the state

Grammy award winners, esteemed conductors - some with credits on Pulitzer-winning productions - and plenty of homegrown talents have been announced in this year's lineup for one of the state's biggest winter festivals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.