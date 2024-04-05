Festival of Voices launches 'star-studded' lineup of events across the state

Grammy award winners, esteemed conductors - some with credits on Pulitzer-winning productions - and plenty of homegrown talents have been announced in this year's lineup for one of the state's biggest winter festivals.
The Festival of Voices - returning in June for its 19th year - launched its full program on Friday, which includes a number of events in Tasmania's north and plenty of draw cards to drive south.
The highly participatory festival, known for its choral performances, has events spread across the state, including in Launceston, the East Coast, Huon, Port Arthur and New Norfolk.
Small and large free events will pop-up in and around Launceston like the Concordis Chamber Choir and local choir Vox Harmony at the Holy Trinity church and opera singer Rod Anderson at the Royal Oak, with other events to be announced in the city.
"As Tassie's biggest winter festival for 2024, we're thrilled to announce the star-studded line-up today, sure to spread joy and celebrate the power of song and the delight of music this winter," said Isobel Marmion, the Festival of Voices' artistic director.
"This year's pop-up program promises to enchant people around Tasmania as hundreds of singers, in small and large groups, surprise and delight passersby with a free performance, with the aim to get the whole state singing."
With other Tasmanian winter events on hiatus this year, like MONA's Dark Mofo, Ms Marmion the festival has amplified its offerings to attract more interstate visitors to its diverse and interactive experiences.
Those amplifications are mostly in the state's south, like American Grammy-winner, singer, songwriter, and R&B powerhouse Macy Gray, who will grace the festival's stages.
Other stand-out performers include ARIA Award-winner Montaigne, Massaoke Oz, and golden-guitar winning duo The Wolfe Brothers, who will perform a Country Pub Chorus show in St Helens.
And Deke Sharon, Pitch Perfect musical director and 'Father of Contemporary A Cappella', and vocal conductor Anthony Trecek-King, who worked on many Grammy and Pulitzer prize-winning productions, will also join the festival to lead various workshops.
"These global superstars will host workshops and provide coaching and instruction to enthusiastic amateurs, experienced singers, and everyone in between, ensuring there's something to suit everyone," Ms Marmion said.
The festival's senior choral producer, Joan Wright OAM, said the festival was proud to showcase top-tier choral music conducted by esteemed global and Australian leaders alongside captivating performances by acclaimed international artists.
"Performances by The Song Company and Luminescence are sure to hit a high note, along with workshops from a cappella and gospel to pop and classical - a variety of experiences sure to suit all musical persuasions," Ms Wright said.
The Festival of Voices - which includes hands-on workshops, cabaret, contemporary concerts, singalongs, and pop-up experiences - will take place from June 28 to July 7.
Tickets and the full program are available now at festivalofvoices.com
