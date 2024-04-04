What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

April 6
Get Ready Launceston! The Urban Cocktail is heading your way this Autumn for an incredible afternoon of bar-hopping and cocktail sipping!
Explore the vibrant cocktail scene of Launceston on this self-guided Cocktail Trail. Whether you're a cocktail connoisseur or a group of friends looking for a fun afternoon out, the Urban Cocktail Trail is a guaranteed good time.
As a self-guided experience where you decide to stop and sip is completely up to you.
Some of the venues to visit are Alchemy Bar & Restaurant, Bar Stelo, Midnight Rambler, Black Cow Bistro, Kingsway Bar, the Barrel Collective, Bar Reggie and Saint John Craft Beer Bar.
The event will be held on Saturday April 6, 1pm - 5pm. For tickets and more information visit Eventbrite.
April 6
The Northern Tasmanian Football Association senior men return to the field this weekend with the women's season still a fortnight away.
A highlight of the premier division is Rocherlea hosting South Launceston at Rocherlea Football Ground at 2pm on Saturday, April 6.
Division one sides St Pats and Old Launcestonians will play-off for the inaugural Heritage Cup which recognises their long-standing rivalry. They will meet at Prospect Park at 2pm on Saturday.
Visit the NTFA website for fixtures: https://www.playhq.com/afl/org/northern-tasmanian-football-association/2024/abdbf43d.
April 11
If it all ended for Holy Holy tomorrow, their legacy would already be cemented.
From their early indie-rock days to their latter-day widescreen expansion into dance-driven anthems, Holy Holy have done it all...at least, seemingly so.
Perhaps, then, that is exactly why Holy Holy are such an exciting prospect: with every release, they are simultaneously broadening their horizons and subsequently adding to their living, breathing legacy within 21st century Australian music.
If their fifth album Cellophane has anything to say about it, Holy Holy are far from finished.
Holy Holy will be performing at Du Cane Brewery, Thursday April 11, 8pm.
For tickets and more information visit Oztix.
April 13
We're thrilled to announce another exciting event in celebration of Nepali New Year!
Join us for a spectacular Cultural Parade on April 13 in Launceston.
Whether you're passionate about singing, dancing, poetry, jokes, or anything else, we warmly invite you to participate in the parade.
On the auspicious day of Biashak 1, 2081, we'll be parading through the city to showcase our rich culture, traditions, and sense of belonging.
Stay tuned for more updates on the parade, but rest assured, we'll have Live Music, DJ sets, captivating performances, and delicious food!
To register your name and talents, please reach out to vice president Bibek Khanal on 0415 372 505, or public relations officer Shankar Dahal on 0450 655 204.
Saturday April 13 from 12 noon - 1pm in Civic Square, Launceston.
The event is hosted by the Nepali Society of Northern Tasmania. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
April 14
Visit historic Pointe Rapide Estate and Waterton Hall, which are not usually open to the public. Arrive at either Pointe Rapide or Waterton Hall gates between 10am - 4pm with your pre-purchased ticket.
You will receive a free map of each property to guide yourself around the historic buildings, gardens and Tamar River waterfront.
Included is rarely-offered internal access to Mount Edgcumbe House, circa 1835, at Pointe Rapide, and exterior viewing of Waterton Hall and the spectacular gardens and buildings.
Local historian and president of West Tamar Historical Society John Dent will lead 1 hour history tours, which is included in the ticket price.
The Pointe Rapide Historical Tours will be at 10.30am and 12 noon.
The Waterton Hall Historical Tours will be at 1.45pm and 3pm.
For tickets and more information visit Eventbrite, or contact Mandy on 0427 650 262, admin@watertonhall.com.au.
April 16
Members of the Australian Plants Society Tasmania (APST) Northern Group are looking forward to a talk by a researcher from the University of Tasmania, Dr Stefania Ondei.
The title of her talk is Flames and Foliage: Plant Flammability and its Importance in Natural and Urban Landscapes.
Members of the APST are often asked to suggest plants which can reduce the risk of bushfire damage to their properties and this sort of information is likely to become more important as the fire seasons get longer and hotter.
Dr Ondei will be collecting samples of native and exotic plants during her visit to Launceston and taking them back to her laboratory, FireLab3.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting, free of charge.
It will be held on Tuesday 16th April, 7:30pm at the Max Fry hall, Gorge Rd Trevallyn.
