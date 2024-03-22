Holy Holy talk about new record and why they like Du Cane ahead of tour

How do you measure an album's success?
It could be by charting at number four on the ARIA charts, or getting a triple j album of the year nomination - both things Holy Holy's new record Cellophane has achieved.
But for frontman Tim Carroll, how audiences respond to a new body of work is a tricky thing to understand.
"When you're making the album, you're really living and breathing it," Carroll said.
"The process of making the album requires a lot of deep listening and thinking ... for us, the two years prior to the album release is a big part of our lives, thoughts dreams and everything.
"And then when the album comes out, it gets birthed into the world and there is a strange feeling when people ask us how it's been received; I never quite know how to answer that."
This will be the first time the band tours the new record nationally since its release in September last year, and Carroll said to a certain degree, this will be the first time they get a sense of how fans have connected to it.
The album features a few Tasmanian connections, as some recording sessions were done at Carroll's block of bush in Golconda in the state's north-east.
"It was a bit different to your normal studio in a big city, we were set up in a country homestead with a couple of microphones on solar powered batteries - it does bring a certain energy to the performances that are captured," Carroll said.
"Two Tasmanian guests feature on the album, Medhanit and Sumner; I guess that speaks to the fact that this where I've been living for 10 years."
Amid a swathe of major festival cancellations this year, Carroll said he felt lucky to have such a committed fan base.
"Some people can't afford to come anymore, but that doesn't mean that what we're doing as a band isn't still important in society," Carroll said.
"I'm across the sales for the tour and I think the majority of shows will be full and fun, there will be a vibe for those that are able to come."
Launceston is one of the few regional cities on the Cellophane tour, and Carroll said he looked forward to playing at Du Cane Brewing.
"I'm a fan of that venue, it's got a big beer hall and beautiful pizzas," Carroll said.
"When we released Cellophane we did a listening party at the Royal Oak and that sold out; we told stories about the album and I felt like we owed it to those people to show them how it actually sounds with the full band."
He said it was "a bit nerve wracking" playing to familiar faces.
"When you get on stage in Sydney, you see all these faces and you can be who you want to be."
"But here it's like, there's my kid's teacher, there's my neighbour ... I'm led to believe it's going to sell out so it's always a good vibe when that happens."
The Cellophane Tour from Holy Holy comes to Launceston April 11, with tickets available through oztix.
