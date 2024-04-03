The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Hungry hunters enjoy Easter egg hunt and friendly festival at Riverbend Park

Phillip Biggs
By Phillip Biggs
April 4 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston children celebrated Easter at a family friendly festival at Riverbend Park on Saturday, while on Sunday, hordes of hungry hunters descended on Apricus in Norwood for an Easter egg hunt.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phillip Biggs

Phillip Biggs

Photographer

Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.