Hungry hunters enjoy Easter egg hunt and friendly festival at Riverbend Park

Launceston children celebrated Easter at a family friendly festival at Riverbend Park on Saturday, while on Sunday, hordes of hungry hunters descended on Apricus in Norwood for an Easter egg hunt.
It's the joy of Easter.
Launceston's Riverbend Park saw more than 4000 smiling faces at this year's Children and Families Festival to celebrate Easter.
Scripture Union Australia state manager Stephanie Sebastian said all stallholders and activity leaders volunteered.
''Nobody is getting paid, it runs off people giving up their time,'' Mrs Sebastian said.
''The festival is the biggest one yet, it's been running since 2011.
''There are 48 different churches and cultural groups here - people with various nationalities.''
The festival included a range of activities from face painting, balloon making, dancing, gardening, drawing and much more.
