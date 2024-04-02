Builder says people don't need four bed, three bathroom, multi garage homes

An award-winning builder has said people don't need a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, three-car garage home.
Brisbane-based Duayne Pearce of DP Construction said "it's all a perception from social media real estate."
Mr Pearce of DP Constructions, an award-winning builder, trainer, and founder of the Level Up podcast, visited Launceston and talked about his mission to solve the housing crisis.
Mr Pearce visited Launceston to record an episode of his podcast with local builders.
"My online training company [Live Life Build] teaches builders how to understand their numbers, set realistic expectations with clients, and increase their construction businesses by improving their administration staffing systems," he said.
There are hundreds of thousands of registered builders nationwide, but many need proper administration staff and, therefore, only get a small number of clients per year.
"If every builder ran a more efficient, sustainable, profitable business that can do more yearly jobs for better client pricing, it would be a win-win for everybody," Mr Pearce said.
"We end up with more homes, more efficient homes, better quality homes, and the economy would also thrive."
One of the main housing issues in Australia is that "people don't want to move away from larger cities and towns, but the reality is if people moved into smaller towns, there would be more affordable housing," he said.
While visiting Launceston, Mr Pearce met with John Harris, a consumer representative, local builders, architects, and surveyors, who he said are all "doing a lot of great things."
"There are a lot of great builders down here," Mr Pearce said.
"You've got people like Luke Davies of Davies Design and Construction, Zara D'Cotta, founder of The Healthy Home, Chloe Overton from Eclo Designs, and Sean Buchanan from Tassie Builders Blog, and so that's why I wanted to make the trip down."
Many people in the local construction industry told Mr Pearce that "the building forecast for the next couple of years is solid."
Tasmanian builders told him that many people from the mainland were moving to Tasmania to buy homes or build holiday houses.
When speaking about progressive Tasmanian construction industry initiatives, Mr Pearce highlighted Build Up Tassie, a free work readiness program for anyone aged 16 to 24 who wanted to enter the industry.
Construction of any type is expensive, compounded by the cost-of-living crisis, and Mr Pearce said too often consumers had unrealistic expectations of what they actually need when it comes to building a home.
A noteworthy local example of affordable and sustainable housing is best attributed to what Michael and Christine Eltringham are building at Homes4you.
Some of their budget-conscious homes are priced below $200,000 and come with Colourbond cladding, double-glazed windows, reverse-cycle heating, and many other features.
These homes can be delivered in at least 12 weeks from the order date.
