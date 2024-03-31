Falling flat: Fishers dissatisfied with sand flathead catches, research says

Surveys of recreational fishers by the Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS) at the University of Tasmania found the majority weren't happy with their sand flathead catches.
The survey of 1500 Tasmanian fishers support IMAS fishery independent survey findings, which have been conducted around Tasmania for several years and in the south-east for a decade.
These led to Tasmania's sand flathead stock being listed as 'depleted' in 2022, and again in 2023.
IMAS lead fisheries scientist Sean Tracey said the majority of fishers believed sand flathead stock was in a poor condition, especially in the south-east.
"Most surveyed saying they were dissatisfied with both the abundance and size of sand flathead," Dr Tracey said.
"There was also a notable misconception about the primary cause of stock depletion, with many fishers attributing it to commercial fishing rather than recreational fishing, despite most fishing mortality coming from recreational effort."
According to IMAS, sand flatheads are caught by 70 per cent of the state's 106,000 fishers annually, and account for 68 per cent of Tasmania's total recreational catch each year.
Historically, recreational fishers accounted for 98 per cent of sand flathead catches annually, while commercial fishers caught the remaining two per cent.
There is now a total ban on commercial fishing for sand flathead.
As part of the survey, fishers were asked about other species they catch and how they rated them for the catch and eating experience, to identify potential alternative target species to sand flathead.
Dr Tracey said their findings allowed them to identify the fish most fishers were likely to switch to.
"Or perhaps a fish they have caught for years but under-valued, so we can then design educational information for them to make the most of the new experience," Dr Tracey said.
Fishers were also asked their opinion on the role of responsible fishing behaviour, and most were willing to educate family, friends and other fishers on recreational fishing rules.
Dr Tracey said their findings helped them understand fisher expectations, values and motivations.
"As sand flathead are Tasmania's favourite fish, everyone needs to work together to ensure stock rebuilding is successful," Dr Tracey said.
