Easter comes early at the LGH as Rockliff returns to Launceston

Easter came early at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) this week as Jeremy Rockliff visited the facility for the first time since the state election.
The Premier delivered Easter eggs to new parents and their babies along with patients of the children's Wombat Ward.
"I met with a number of parents with newborns, which was lovely," he said.
Mr Rockliff said it was great to be at the LGH once again and wanted to acknowledge the hard work of its staff.
"When it comes to many people working over Easter on the frontline, whether that be our nurses, our doctors, our police, our firies, our paramedics, many people keep working to support and care for all Tasmanians," he said.
"On behalf of the Tasmanian government and indeed all elected representatives, I thank them from the bottom of my heart for the work that they do in difficult circumstances."
