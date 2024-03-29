'Take a Minute for your mental health': Mental Health Council Tasmania

The Mental Health Council of Tasmania (MHCT) encourages anyone struggling during Easter to 'take a minute'.
The Council is encouraging people to view the 'Take a Minute' challenge online via its website and visit the Head to Health walk-in centres.
'Take a Minute' is an online initiative developed by the MHCT and designed to empower Tasmanians to take charge of their mental health.
According to the Take a Minute website, it is about making a connection between the little activities people do in their lives, such as singing in the shower, walking the dog or catching up for coffee with friends.
These activities' positive benefits enable people to utilise some of the 'tools in their toolbox' and help maintain and boost mental health and wellbeing.
Head to Health Launceston is a mental health clinic on the ground floor at 62/64 Canning Street.
The after-hours clinic will operate across the Easter long weekend, open from Friday, March 29, to Monday, April 1, operating daily from 10 am to 2 pm.
The rising cost of living, a rental crisis, and the constant pressures of modern living can affect Tasmanians from all walks of life.
MHCT CEO Connie Digolis said Easter is a time for reflection.
"Easter, even from a spiritual perspective, is a time for reflection for many people, perfectly suited to something like our 'Take a Minute' campaign," she said.
Daily, staff at MHCT hear the problems that Tasmanians experience in accessing support, such as hospital beds and access to psychologists and GPs.
"There is still much more that needs to be done in terms of providing for every single Tasmanian so that they know what good mental health looks like," Ms Digolis said.
The Mental Health Council of Tasmania CEO believes that one of the biggest solutions to mental health is to focus on early intervention and prevention.
"We need to ensure that we have a system that can jump into action and provide support around somebody so that we can guarantee that someone will not become unnecessarily unwell," Ms Digolis said.
"We also need a more extensive workforce.
"And it's a really big issue for us because Tassie tends to come even further down the list of locations where people want to be compared to the rest of Australia, let alone internationally, and the workforce-it's a global shortage, it's not just in Tassie," she said.
Launceston Head to Health: 1800 424 578
Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
Lifeline: 13 11 14
Visit the Take a Minute website and take the health challenge.
