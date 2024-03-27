Hair today gone tomorrow: Kings Meadows High Students raise thousands

How far would you go to raise money for cancer?
Five students from Kings Meadows High have went above and beyond - getting their hair shaved for this year's World's Greatest Shave.
Grade 10 students Arthur Bishop had been growing his hair since grade seven.
''My great uncle passed away from leukaemia,'' Arthur said.
''I am both excited and nervous to go back to short hair.
''Its been fun to have this much hair but it is getting a bit of a pain.''
Teacher Rebecca Gladsby said Arthur has raised more than $4,000 on his own.
''As a whole the school aimed to raise $3000, we raised $6000,'' Ms Gatsby said.
Grade 7 students Rohan Wilson said he is ''very happy'' with his new hair.
''I am very passionate about this,'' Rohan said.
''My great grand-father passed away from leukaemia - it's close to me.
''I have raised $700, it's fun - I might do it next year.''
The World's Greatest Shave website said blood cancer is ''Australia's hidden cancer crisis'', taking the lives of 16 people a day.
Ms Gladsby said the community support was ''great to see'', with Banjos and local supermarkets supplying bread and sausages for the barbeque.
