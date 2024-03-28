Empowering the next generation to be healthy is in our hands

At a time when online health information and advice is abundant, but overwhelming and often inaccurate, the importance of child health literacy cannot be overstated. It builds a generation equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed decisions about health and wellbeing.
When children understand the importance of regular check-ups, vaccinations, and healthy lifestyle choices, they are more likely to engage in behaviours that support their overall wellbeing. By instilling these habits early on, we can lay the groundwork for a lifetime of good health.
In the National Health Survey (2018), Tasmanians self-assessed their health status as poor or fair compared to their interstate counterparts, and more Tasmanians were living with a chronic condition or disability and experiencing higher levels of co-morbidity.
Tasmanians' health literacy was also lower than the national average across several domains, including feeling understood and supported by healthcare providers; having sufficient information to manage their health; social support for health; and understanding health information well enough to know what to do.*
The good news is this is a problem we can fix.
Unlike many social determinants of health that are out of our control, such as the conditions in which people are born, live and work, health literacy is a social determinant we can proactively address.
If we invest our resources to prioritise future generations, we will significantly reduce the inequity we see in health outcomes for Tasmanians in the future.
We have an opportunity to lead the nation, empowering our children with the knowledge and skills to actively participate in their own health and wellbeing, making a transformative intergenerational impact.
HealthLit4Kids is an evidence-based program developed by me and fellow Tasmanian Dr Shandell Elmer. It has been included in three World Health Organisation reports as an exemplar for addressing non-communicable diseases (chronic conditions) such as heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
The program supports primary schools to build the health literacy of staff, students and their families in developing a culture through which the needs of the whole school community are identified and supported.
We have already worked with Blackmans Bay, Bowen Road, Montello, East Launceston and St Brigid's Primary Schools, with hugely positive outcomes and feedback.
Tasmanian private health insurer, St Lukes, wants the incoming government to commit to funding the rollout of HealthLit4Kids in all 123 Tasmanian primary schools in its first term, with the aim of creating a generation that can access essential health services.
It is wonderful to see St Lukes taking the lead on preventative health initiatives, as a meaningful demonstration of its vision to make Tasmania the healthiest island on the planet.
I hope the incoming government understands the value of investing in this vision.
Dr Rosie Nash is the CEO of HealthLit4Everyone and co-creator of the internationally acclaimed HealthLit4Kids program.
