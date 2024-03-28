What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

March 28 - April 2
Each year QVMAG delivers ArtRage, a curated showcase of eclectic and diverse works by students in years 11 and 12 from across Tasmania.
Now in its 29th year, ArtRage continues to provide an important platform for students studying art as part of their Tasmanian Certificate of Education (TCE), while supporting and celebrating the creativity and talent of budding artists state-wide.
ArtRage has developed a statewide reputation for fostering the artistic growth of students and enabling a multitude of perspectives, stories and experiences to be shared with communities across Tasmania.
This year's ArtRage is held at QVMAG from March 28 to April 2.
March 29
Traditional cross-town rivals Launceston and North Launceston face off in Tasmanian State League opening-round action on Good Friday.
Both finals regulars, the two sides take different-look outfits into the 2024 season, with Friday's clash at Windsor Park bound to be an interesting encounter.
Development League action starts at 12pm, with seniors to follow at 2.30pm as they play for the Phil Edwards Cup.
For more information visit the Tasmanian State League 2024 fixture.
April 6
Get Ready Launceston! The Urban Cocktail is heading your way this Autumn for an incredible afternoon of bar-hopping and cocktail sipping!
Explore the vibrant cocktail scene of Launceston on this self-guided Cocktail Trail. Whether you're a cocktail connoisseur or a group of friends looking for a fun afternoon out, the Urban Cocktail Trail is a guaranteed good time.
Rally your friends together and start the afternoon with a bite to eat at your starting location before making your way around the trail to redeem your cocktail vouchers, choosing your favourites from the Signature Cocktail List.
As a self-guided experience where you decide to stop and sip is completely up to you.
Some of the venues to visit are Alchemy Bar & Restaurant, Bar Stelo, Midnight Rambler, Black Cow Bistro, Kingsway Bar, the Barrel Collective, Bar Reggie and Saint John Craft Beer Bar.
The event will be held on Saturday April 6, 1pm - 5pm. For tickets and more information visit Eventbrite.
April 11
If it all ended for Holy Holy tomorrow, their legacy would already be cemented.
Look at what's been achieved so far: there are gold and platinum records up on their walls, there are songs littered throughout recent Triple J Hottest 100 history, there are a countless run of sold-out shows in the books and there are four studio albums that have all reached the upper echelon of the ARIA album charts, landing this long-distance musical love affair between singer Timothy Carroll and guitarist/producer Oscar Dawson in prestigious company.
From their early indie-rock days to their latter-day widescreen expansion into dance-driven anthems, Holy Holy have done it all...at least, seemingly so.
Perhaps, then, that is exactly why Holy Holy are such an exciting prospect: with every release, they are simultaneously broadening their horizons and subsequently adding to their living, breathing legacy within 21st century Australian music.
If their fifth album Cellophane has anything to say about it, Holy Holy are far from finished.
Holy Holy will be performing at Du Cane Brewery, Thursday April 11, 8pm.
For tickets and more information visit Oztix.
April 13
We're thrilled to announce another exciting event in celebration of Nepali New Year!
Join us for a spectacular Cultural Parade on April 13 in Launceston.
Whether you're passionate about singing, dancing, poetry, jokes, or anything else, we warmly invite you to participate in the parade.
On the auspicious day of Biashak 1, 2081, we'll be parading through the city to showcase our rich culture, traditions, and sense of belonging.
Stay tuned for more updates on the parade, but rest assured, we'll have Live Music, DJ sets, captivating performances, and delicious food!
To register your name and talents, please reach out to vice president Bibek Khanal on 0415 372 505, or public relations officer Shankar Dahal on 0450 655 204.
Saturday April 13 from 12 noon - 1pm in Civic Square, Launceston.
The event is hosted by the Nepali Society of Northern Tasmania. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
April 14
Visit historic Pointe Rapide Estate and Waterton Hall, which are not usually open to the public. Arrive at either Pointe Rapide or Waterton Hall gates between 10am - 4pm with your pre-purchased ticket.
You will receive a free map of each property to guide yourself around the historic buildings, gardens and Tamar River waterfront.
Included is rarely-offered internal access to Mount Edgcumbe House, circa 1835, at Pointe Rapide, and exterior viewing of Waterton Hall and the spectacular gardens and buildings.
Local historian and president of West Tamar Historical Society John Dent will lead 1 hour history tours, which is included in the ticket price.
The Pointe Rapide Historical Tours will be at 10.30am and 12 noon.
The Waterton Hall Historical Tours will be at 1.45pm and 3pm.
For tickets and more information visit Eventbrite, or contact Mandy on 0427 650 262, admin@watertonhall.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.